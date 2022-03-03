The Weekly Music Thread Is On a Roll!

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt comes courtesy of The Avocado’s very own Sir Simon Milligan:

What is your favorite three-album run by any artist (as in three consecutive studio albums)?

While there are many favorites to choose from, I’m going to go with the mighty CAN…and then I’m going to promptly cheat. While Monster Movie (1969, with original vocalist Malcolm Mooney), Tago Mago and Ege Bamyasi (1971 and 1972 respectively, with vocalist Damo Suzuki) is an incredible three-album run by any standard, I’m loath to leave out Soundtracks (1970 compilation of songs used in West German films which features both vocalists, as well as the masterpiece that is “Mother Sky”). Then there’s Future Days (1973) which is the last album to feature Suzuki and is even considered by some to be their best album. And there’s also Soon Over Babaluma (1974, their first album without a dedicated vocalist) and Delay (released in 1981, but recorded in 1968), which would have been their debut album had the band been able to find a label willing to release it at the time.

TLDR: I really like CAN, and recommend many of their albums highly. But for the uninitiated among you who might be too busy to check out an entire album right now, I’ll just recommend a single track: “Halleluwah” from 1971’s Tago Mago.

Pay no attention to the running time. Trust me: it’s worth it.

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...