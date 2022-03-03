30 Day Video Game Remastered Challenge Day 3: Best Villain

Thanks to Mr Ixolite for the prompts this month!

The month of March is here and we’re ready to talk about video games! We last did this at the end of 2020 and have a whole new set and approach to talk about the vast realm of video games. To get things going today we’re talking about the main villain character that you have face. What’s your favorite one over the years? Was it the design? Their backstory? The voice actor for it?

Bonus Prompt: What game did you enjoy in spite of the villain that just didn’t provide the right thing?

Extra Prompt: What lower level villain do you wish was the real big bad in the game?

