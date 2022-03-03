Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

A a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, MARCH 3RD, 2022:

Dicktown Series Premiere (FX)

Echoes Series Premiere (Sundance Now)

Gaming Wall Street (HBO)

He-Man & The Masters Of The Universe Season Premiere (Netflix)

Joe Vs. Carole Series Premiere (Peacock)

Little Ellen Season Premiere (HBO Max)

Midnight At The Pera Palace (Netflix)

Our Flag Means Death Series Premiere (HBO Max)

Power Rangers: Dino Fury Season Premiere (Netflix)

Restaurant Rivals: Irvine Vs. Tapper Series Premiere (Food)

Secrets In The Ice (Science)

Star Trek: Picard Season Three Premiere (Paramount+)

Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale (Netflix)

The Dropout (Hulu)

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)

The Tourist (HBO Max)

The Weekend Away (Netflix)

Top Chef Season Premiere (Bravo)

Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show! (Netflix)

FRIDAY, MARCH 4TH, 2022:

After Yang (Showtime)

An Unexpected Killer Season Premiere (Oxygen)

Art In Bloom With Helen Dealtry Series Premiere (Magnolia/Discovery+)

Benedetta (Hulu)

Bug Out (IMDb TV)

Central Park (Apple TV+)

Dear… (Apple TV+)

Fresh (Hulu)

Goyo: En letra de otro (HBO Max)

I (Almost) Got Away With It (Investigation Discovery)

Lies And Deceit (Netflix)

Love After Lockup Season Premiere (WE tv)

Luci And Desi (Prime Video)

Making Fun Series Premiere (Netflix)

Meskina (Netflix)

Mystery At Blind Frog Ranch Season Finale (Discovery)

Pieces Of Her Series Premiere (Netflix)

The Boys: Diabolical Series Premiere (Prime Video)

The Invisible Thread (Netflix)

You Can Never Go Home Again (LMN)

SATURDAY, MARCH 5TH, 2022:

Cheers: The Unknown Story (Reelz)

Stolen By Their Father (Lifetime)

Three’s Company: The Unknown Story (Reelz)

SUNDAY, MARCH 6TH, 2022:

Kandi & The Gang Series Premiere (Bravo)

Ken and Barbie Killers: The Friends Speak (Reelz)

Outlander Season Premiere (Starz)

Riverdale Midseason Premiere (The CW)

Shining Vale Series Premiere (Starz)

Someone They Knew… With Tamron Hall Series Premiere (Court TV)

The Circus Season Premiere (Showtime)

The Courtship Series Premiere (NBC)

37th Annual Independent Spirit Awards

Transplant Series Premiere (NBC)

Unexpected Season Premiere (TLC)

Weakest Link Season Premiere (NBC)

When Calls The Heart Season Premiere (Hallmark)

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO)

MONDAY, MARCH 7TH, 2022:

The Chelsea Detective Series Premiere (Acorn TV)

2022 Academy Of Country Music Awards (Prime Video)

TUESDAY, MARCH 8TH, 2022:

Autumn Girl (Netflix)

Chip And Potato Season Three Premiere (Netflix)

Crime Scene Confidential Series Premiere (Investigation Discovery)

Last One Standing Series Premiere (Netflix)

Legacy: In The Shadow Of Greatness (Discovery+)

No Retreat: Business Bootcamp Series Premiere (CNBC)

Perfect World: A Deadly Game (Peacock)

Spitfire Series (MHz Choice)

Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You (Netflix)

Teen Mom 2 Season Premiere (MTV)

The Thing About Pam Series Premiere (NBC)

True Conviction Season Premiere (Investigation Discovery)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9TH, 2022:

Bee Czar Series Premiere (Discovery)

Domino Masters Series Premiere (Fox)

Good Trouble Season Four Premiere (Freeform)

Kung Fu Season Two Premiere (The CW)

Queer Eye Germany Series Premiere (Netflix)

Survivor Season Forty Two Premiere (CBS)

The Andy Warhol Diaries (Netflix)

The Bombardment (Netflix)

The Flash Midseason Premiere (The CW)

The Masked Singer Season Premiere (Fox)

Weekend Family (Discovery+)

