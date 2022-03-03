Ms. Marvel Day Thread (03/03)

Since the New Year, I have been trying to have a consistent theme for the weekday threads I sign up for and since March is Women’s History Month, we will be taking a look at female superheroes. First up is Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel.

Kamala is a high schooler that is trying to find her way in the world. One night, she sneaks out to go to a party. Things are going well until a thick fog rolls in and it affects her. She leaves the party in a rush and ends up emerging from a cocoon. When she does, she looks exactly like like her mentor Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel. What she doesnt know is that the fog was Terrigen Mist and and she underwent terrigenesis, which gave her powers to stretch and shapeshift. She can also shrink and embiggen or grow to massive size.

Kamala’s origin is collected in Ms. Marvel Volume 1: No Normal. I recently re-read it and its worth checking out before she makes her live action debut on The Marvels TV series on Disney Plus.

Have a great Thursday!

