Prince Song Tournament Quarter-Finals

Time to see which songs made it!

Round 2 Results

Match 1: “Purple Rain” (40) vs. “Delirious” (8)

Match 2: “When Doves Cry” (40) vs. “Gett Off” (8)

Match 3: “U Got the Look” (27) vs. “Sign O’ The Times” (18)

Match 4: “Kiss” (37) vs. “If I Was Your Girlfriend” (10)

Match 5: “Little Red Corvette” (27) vs. “I Would Die 4 U” (23)

Match 6: “1999” (38) vs. “Alphabet St.” (9)

Match 7: “Raspberry Beret” (37) vs. “I Could Never Take the Place of Your Man” (14)

Match 8: “Let’s Go Crazy” (44) vs. “Darling Nikki” (7)

Some sweet stats:

Song with lowest votes to progress to the next round – “U Got the Look“ and “Little Red Corvette” with both 27 votes, the latter in a very close match with “I Would Die 4 U”, also the song with the most votes to be eliminated.

Biggest beatdown – “Let’s Go Crazy” (44) beat “Darling Nikki” (7) by a whopping 37 votes.

Voting end 4 March, 9PM EDT

