*Don’t worry; he’s not dead!

I just adore John Goodman. From Roseanne, to Raising Arizona, to Arachnophobia, to The Big Lebowski, to Treme, and many more, he’s always a delight.

And he seems like a lovely human being as well.

He can be terrifying, but I just always find him charming as all get out.

Mr. Goodman is 69 years old (nice). Oh! And favorite performance? Possibly The Emperor’s New Groove. I love it so much!

Have a great Night Thread, Avocados!

