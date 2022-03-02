Legends of Tomorrow/Batwoman Live Chat 3/2/22

Knocked Down, Knocked Up

The Legends are all disappointed and hurt by Gideon’s actions, but Gideon is horrified when AI Gideon tells her about Gary. Itching to get back to doing what they love best, they realize that Gwyn has broken the treaty and must find him. Meanwhile, Sara keeps an important secret from Ava because she doesn’t know how she will react.

We Having Fun Yet?

In the explosive season three finale, Batwoman and a panicked Bat Team must race against the clock as Marquis’s nefarious plan balloons into something Gotham would never have suspected… and won’t see coming. Joining forces with Jada, Ryan, Mary, Luke and Sophie must call on every skillset they possess to save the city.

Season finales for both, came upon us quick I feel. But both shows have been better than last season, so there’s that.

Here’s the live chat.

