AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming: Yig Snake Granddaddy, Part 21

Tyrannosaurs and Towers

Excerpts from the notes of Bastian Updelver…

With the totem near Alithe Yunmel destroyed, we split up to try and take down the remaining totems more quickly. Gunner, Cathbad, Serai, and Maxx headed west, while our group turned north. The plan was to hit multiple totems as close to the same time as possible, which would hopefully prevent the serpentfolk from mounting an effective defense.

Our journey northward was anything but uneventful. The first day we were attacked by a pair of giant carnivorous lizards, one of which even climbed a tree to try and get at Hazel. But we were able to kill them pretty quickly and got a decent meal out of it. Later that afternoon, Leah accidently led us right into the path of wounded pterosaur, it had a broken wing. Ku got close enough to heal the break, but got a bite taken out of her for her trouble.

That night while we were sleeping, Anton woke us up in a panic thinking he heard some serpentfolk death machine in the grass. Turned it was a pair of giant centipedes, almost as big as me! They were probably just attracted to our fire, but Ku was able to frighten them away by imitating that wounded pterosaur we’d seen earlier. After that excitement, Anton learned a bit about debased serpentfolk, which had turned from the worship of Yig to some other deity, and as such lost must of their magic capabilities.

The next day we left the forest behind and began walking through the grasslands. Before too long, we heard a rumbling in the ground and caught sight of one of the huge bipedal lizards heading straight for us. There was nowhere to hide, so we spread out to try and surround the beast as it approached. Leah kept it at bay momentarily with a Dissonant Whispers spell, which gave me time to give Minty some of my Enlarging elixir. Though the dinosaur still towered over her, an 8-foot-tall raging dwarf is pretty impressive, and Anton was able to take advantage of the beast’s distraction. Hazel hit it with a Dissonant Whispers spell of her own, and after that the creature decided to find a meal that was easier to kill elsewhere.

We then came to the river, where we had to deal with a couple of crocodiles the size of horses. then we tried to cross the river before making camp for the night. Hazel teleported across with Ku, and Leah froze some of the water and just walked over. Unfortunately, the ice melted too quickly for the rest of us to follow, but Leah brought a rope and secured it so that we could at least hold on and not get swept away by the current. I’m not a strong swimmer, so I decided to use one of the crocodile corpses as a raft of sorts. Didn’t count on it attracting another crocodile, which started to drag my ride upstream. Thankfully, Hazel scared it off with another Dissonant Whispers, and I took some Enlarging elixir myself to help me swim the rest of the way. We moved a bit away from the river and set up camp, knowing that we’d reach the next totem the following day.

When we finally saw the totem rising up out of the grass, we discovered that this snake had been fortified. A tall, three-legged tower had been built over the totem, and we could see a handful of serpentfolk archers stationed on a platform at the top. We were a ways away still, but we could see a ring of torches around the tower that marked the end of the archers’ range. We turned Leah and Minty invisible, hoping that they could get up the tower without being spotted to engage the serpents and start taking down the totem. In the meantime, the rest of us started edging closer, but we were spotted almost immediately and just started running as fast as we could. I lost track of Minty pretty fast, but we closed in quickly, trading arrows with the serpents even though we were really too far away for any real accuracy. One of the serpents on top of the tower blew a horn blast, potentially calling in some reinforcements. Leah turned herself into a raven and flew close into the statue long before the rest of could reach it, and then started blasting away. Two of the serpents climbed down to engage with Leah, but by that time Hazel had gotten close enough to let out a Shatter spell that destroyed the totem and weakened the legs of the tower. Ku’s spiritual weapon finished the job, collapsing the tower. From there, we killed the remaining serpents and then got out fast before whatever reinforcements could arrive.

If all has gone according to plan, Gunner’s group should have destroyed one totem already, and will be hitting another tomorrow. In the meantime, we’re following the river westward to the next totem on our list…

[collapse]