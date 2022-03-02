Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Mar. 2

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Ujal, a director of strategy, paid extra to fly in a helicopter with the doors off;

Christie, a writer and legal assistant, knows Times Square is “weirdly tranquil” at four in the morning; and

Margaret, a homemaker, was a fan of gumball jewelry. Margaret is a one-day champ with winnings of $16,600.

Jeopardy!

ONE-SYLLABLE CITIES // FITS & STARTS // YOU CAN SET YOUR CALENDAR BY IT // THE MAN IN THE DIRECTOR’S CHAIR // COMPLETE THE OPERA TITLE // “WISE” WORDS

DD1 – $400 – YOU CAN SET YOUR CALENDAR BY IT – Often confused with locusts, these insects occur in chronological broods of 13 & 17 years (Ujal won the window maximum of $1,000.)

Scores going into DJ: Margaret $6,600, Christie $1,600, Ujal $5,200.

Double Jeopardy!

FAMOUS PERES // ROAD TRIP // HER EMMY-WINNING ROLE // ACRONYMS // BOOKS WITHIN BOOKS // “M”EDICINE

DD2 – $1,200 – “M”EDICINE – The primary type of this is without aura & may include sensitivity to light (Margaret won $3,000 from her score of $15,800 vs. $10,800 for Ujal.)

DD3 – $1,200 – ROAD TRIP – Vital during World War II, this road runs from Kunming, China to Lashio in Myanmar (Margaret lost $3,000 from her score of $20,800 vs. $14,800 for Ujal.)

Scores going into FJ: Margaret $19,400, Christie $7,600, Ujal $14,400.

Final Jeopardy!

ART MUSEUMS – Before its 1959 opening, 21 artists protested its design, saying it would make paintings look tilted & askew

Everyone was correct on FJ. For the second straight game, Margaret didn’t bet enough to defend against a possible double-up from second place. But Ujal only bet $6,800, not enough to catch Margaret, who added $5,000 to win with $24,400 for a two-day total of $41,000.

Odds and ends

Clue selection strategy: After Margaret found DD2 late in DJ, Margaret and Ujal finished the category in which the DD was located before picking any of the seven other remaining clues.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one guessed the race that was started by a green flag at 12:47 P.M. on May 30, 2021 was the Indianapolis 500.

One more thing: In today’s episode, the state of Virginia was referred to as “Regular Virginia” and “Original Recipe Virginia”, but not “Single Virginia”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What are cicadas? DD2 – What is migraine? DD3 – What is Burma Road? FJ – What is the Guggenheim?

