March 2022 TV Preview – Streaming

HBO Max

Our Flag Means Death

Our Flag Means Death is loosely based on the true adventures of Stede Bonnet, a pampered aristocrat who abandoned his life of privilege to become a pirate.

Starring: Rhys Darby, Taika Waititi, Nathan Foad, Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, Ewen Bremner, Joel Fry, Matt Maher, Kristian Nairn, Con O’Neill, Guz Khan, David Fane, Rory Kinnear, Samba Schutte, Nat Faxon, Fred Armisen, Leslie Jones

Premieres March 3rd

The Tourist

A British man finds himself in the glowing red heart of the Australian outback being pursued by a vast tank truck trying to drive him off the road. An epic cat and mouse chase unfolds and the man later wakes in the hospital, hurt, but somehow alive — except he has no idea who he is. With merciless figures from his past pursuing him, The Man’s search for answers propels him through the vast and unforgiving outback.

Starring: Jamie Dornan, Danielle Macdonald, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Alex Dimitriades, Genevive Lemon, Danny Adcock, Damon Herriman, Alex Andreas Maria Mercedes, Michael Ibbotson

Premieres March 3rd

Gaming Wall Street

Narrated by Kieran Culkin, this two-part documentary explores the historic short squeeze of GameStop, but ultimately is a deeper dive into the underbelly of Wall Street.

Premieres March 3rd

Theodosia

Set in 1906, Theodosia centers on 14-year-old Theo as she gathers an eclectic team that includes her younger brother Henry, along with friends Will and Egyptian Princess, Safiya, to fight a powerful secret society bent on destroying the world with ancient Egyptian dark magic.

Premieres March 10th

DMZ

In the near future, America is embroiled in a bitter civil war, leaving Manhattan a demilitarized zone (DMZ), destroyed and isolated from the rest of the world. Leaping off the pages of the popular comic, “DMZ” chronicles the harrowing journey of fearless and fierce medic Alma Ortega, who sets out on a harrowing journey to find the son she lost in the evacuation of New York City at the onset of the conflict. Throwing gasoline on the flames of that conflict is Parco Delgado, the popular – and deadly – leader of one of the most powerful gangs in the DMZ. He wants to rule this new world – and will stop at nothing to secure that outcome. In this adrenalized and expansive drama which examines a stark political and cultural divide in American society, Alma must contend with the gangs, militias, demagogues and warlords that control this lawless no man’s land. In doing so, she becomes the unlikely source of what everyone here has lost… hope.

Starring: Rosario Dawson, Benjamin Bratt, Freddy Miyares, Hoon Lee, Jorddan Preston Carter, Venus Ariel, Jade Wu, Rey Gallegos, Agam Darshi, Juani Feliz, Rutina Wesley, Mamie Gummer, Nora Dunn, Henry G. Sanders

Premieres March 17th

Minx

Minx is set in 1970s Los Angeles and centers around Joyce, an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher to create the first erotic magazine for women.

Starring: Ophelia Lovibond, Jake Johnson, Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano, Oscar Montoya.

Premieres March 17th

Lust

When Anette, a public health researcher, conducts a study, “Sex is a Highway to Health”, she and her friends start to question their own sex lives. How has the decadent Swedish Sin been replaced by the mundane realities of Thursday sex, careers, kids, marriage, divorce and the never-ending struggle to stay young, fit and sexy?

Starring: Sofia Helin, Anja Lundqvist, Julia Dufvenius, Elin Klinga

Premieres March 18th

One Perfect Shot

Each episode of this series arms one acclaimed director with an arsenal of visual tools to pull back the curtain on their most iconic shots. Using state of the art technology, the directors will literally enter each shot, walking through the scene in 360 moments that allow viewers to join an immersive exploration of moviemaking. Filmmakers will share their obstacles, challenges, lessons and triumphs as they detail how they created their crowning cinematic achievements. Each helmer will also present one shot from an auteur who deeply influenced them, outlining the inspiration that catalyzed their own imagination.

Premieres March 24th

Traffickers: Inside the Golden Triangle

The series follows the rise and demise of three infamous drug kingpins – known as ‘the Opium King,’ ‘The Mekong River Pirate’ and ‘The Playboy Drug Lord’ – in Thailand, Myanmar and Laos. The show uses exclusive interviews with members of the drug lords’ inner circles, drug enforcement agents, and victims’ families, as well archive footage and immersive recreations.

Premieres March 24th

Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart

For Atlas of the Heart, researcher and five-time #1 New York Times bestselling author Dr. Brené Brown takes viewers on an interactive journey through the range of emotions and experiences that define what it means to be human. Grounded in more than two decades of research, Brown brings together a dynamic mix of powerful storytelling, pop culture references, and a range of impressive researchers to share the language, tools and framework for meaningful connection.

Premieres March 31st

Julia

Julia is inspired by Julia Child’s extraordinary life and her long-running television series, The French Chef, which pioneered the modern cooking show. Through Julia’s life and her singular joie de vivre, the series explores a pivotal time in American history – the emergence of public television as a new social institution, feminism and the women’s movement, the nature of celebrity and America’s cultural evolution. At its heart, the series is a portrait of a loving marriage with a shifting power dynamic.

Starring: Sarah Lancashire, David Hyde Pierce, Bebe Neuwirth, Brittany Bradford, Fiona Glascott, Fran Kranz

Premieres March 31st

Apple TV+

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

The series follows Ptolemy Grey, an ailing man forgotten by his family, by his friends, and by even himself. Suddenly left without his trusted caretaker and on the brink of sinking even deeper into a lonely dementia, Ptolemy is assigned to the care of orphaned teenager Robyn. When they learn about a treatment that can restore Ptolemy’s dementia-addled memories, it begins a journey toward shocking truths about the past, present and future.

Starring: Samuel L. Jackson, Dominique Fishback, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, Damon Gupton, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Walton Goggins, Omar Miller

Premieres March 11th

WeCrashed

Inspired by actual events — and the love story at the center of it all. WeWork grew from a single coworking space into a global brand worth $47 billion in under a decade. Then, in less than a year, its value plummeted. What happened?

Starring: Jared Leto, Anne Hathaway, Kyle Marvin

Premieres March 18th

Pachinko

Epic in scope and intimate in tone, the story begins with a forbidden love and crescendos into a sweeping saga that journeys between Korea, Japan and America to tell an unforgettable story of war and peace, love and loss, triumph and reckoning.

Starring: Yu-na Jeon,Youn Yuh Jung, Minha Kim, Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Inji Jeong, Lee Minho, Kaho Minami, Steve Sanghyun Noh, Anna Sawai, Junwoo Han, Jung Eun-Chae, Jimmi Simpson

Premieres March 25th

Hulu

The Dropout

The story of Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos is an unbelievable tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong. How did the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire lose it all in the blink of an eye?

Starring: Amanda Seyfried, Naveen Andrews, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Anne Archer, Hart Bochner, Shaun J. Brown, Kate Burton, Nicky Endres, Stephen Fry, Michel Gill, LisaGay Hamilton, Michael Ironside, Bill Irwin, Andrew Leeds, James Hiroyuki Liao, William H. Macy, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Camryn Mi-Young Kim, Elizabeth Marvel, Laurie Metcalf, Dylan Minette, Josh Pais, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Alan Ruck, Bashir Salahuddin, Kurtwood Smith, Sam Straley Kevin Sussman, Sam Waterston, Michaela Watkins

Premieres March 3rd

Life & Beth

Beth’s life would look pretty great on paper. Impressive to everyone she grew up with. She makes a good living as a wine distributor. She’s in a long term relationship with a successful guy and lives in Manhattan. When a sudden incident forces Beth to engage with her past her life changes forever. Through flashbacks to her teen self, Beth starts to learn how she became who she is and who she wants to become. We’ll go on her journey towards building a bigger, bolder and more authentic life. Learning to express herself and living in an intentional way. A trip down memory lane is a strong source of trauma, comedy and moving forward.

Starring: Amy Schumer, Michael Cera, Susannah Flood, Violet Young, Kevin Kane, Yamaneika Saunders, Laura Benanti, Larry Owens, Michael Rapaport, Rosebud Baker, and LaVar Walker.

Premieres March 18th

The Girl from Plainville

The Girl From Plainville is inspired by the true story of Michelle Carter’s unprecedented “texting-suicide” case. Based on the Esquire article of the same name by Jesse Barron, the limited series explores Carter’s relationship with Conrad Roy III and the events that led to his death and, later, her conviction of involuntary manslaughter.

Starring: Elle Fanning, Chloë Sevigny, Colton Ryan, Cara Buono, Kai Lennox, Norbert Leo Butz

Premieres March 29th

Amazon

The Boys Presents: Diabolical

Set in the universe of the Emmy-nominated hit The Boys, these fun-size episodes, running 12-14 minutes and each with its own animation style, will reveal unseen stories within The Boys universe, brought to life by some of the most creative and bloody brilliant minds in entertainment today, including Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg, and Aisha Tyler.

Premieres March 4th

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls is a new unscripted series following global superstar and icon Lizzo, who is on the hunt for confident, bad-ass women to join the elite ranks of the Big Grrrls and join her world tour. With 10 hopeful women moving into the Big Grrrls House, they must prove they have what it takes to make it to the end and join Lizzo in front of a global audience on the center stage.

Premieres March 25th

Disney+

Weekend Family

Every weekend, fun-loving Fred has custody of his three very different daughters – idealistic Clara; quirky Victoire; and demanding Romy. This would be complicated enough, but their three mothers and Fred’s best friend Stan are always on the scene as well, making the weekends a little bit more frenetic. But Fred has fallen in love again, and he wants to move his girlfriend in with him. Emmanuelle is a Canadian emigrant with no experience of parenting, and only a half-finished PhD in child psychology. With the support of Fred and the not-so-helpful advice of her best friend, Cora, Emmanuelle will have to put her books and theories aside and find her own way as step-mother to this crazy weekend family.

Starring: Eric Judor, Daphné Côté Hallé, Liona Bordonaro, Midie Dreyfus, Roxane Barrzuol, Annelise Heseme, Jeanne Bournaud, Annabel Lopez, Hafid F. Benamar, Sephora Pondi

Quick Thoughts: God, I miss Trophy Wife.

Premieres March 9th

Parallels

Parallèles tells the story of four friends – Bilal, Romane, Samuel and Victor – whose lives are turned upside down when a mysterious event scatters the group into different timelines. The four teenagers will do all they can to understand what has happened and try to get back to the carefree innocence of their former lives.

Starring: Thomas Chomel, Omar Mebrouk, Jules Houplain, Jade Pedri, Naidra Ayadi, Guillame Labbé, Gil Alma, Elise Diamant, Dimitri Storoge, Agnès Miguras, Maxime Bergeron, Victoria Eber, Timoté Rigault

Premieres March 9th

Moon Knight

The series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Starring: Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, May Calamawy, Gaspard Ulliel

Premieres March 30th

Paramount+

Halo

Dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, Halo the series will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future.

Starring: Pablo Schreiber, Natascha McElhone, Jen Taylor, Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Amzi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy, Danny Sapani, Ryan McParland, Burn Gorman, Fiona O’Shaughnessy

Premieres March 24th

Peacock

Joe vs. Carole

Based on the Wondery podcast “Joe Exotic,” hosted and reported by Robert Moor, the limited series will center on Carole Baskin, a big cat enthusiast, who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel is breeding and using his big cats for profit. She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous.

Starring: John Cameron Mitchell, Kate McKinnon, Kyle MacLachlan, Brian Van Holt, Sam Keeley, Nat Wolf, Marlo Kelly, William Fichtner, Dean Winters, David Wenham

Premieres March 3rd

Bust Down

In Bust Down, four casino employees in a dead-end job in middle America attempt to find self-worth in their bad ideas.

Starring: Chris Redd, Sam Jay, Langston Kerman, Jak Knight

Premieres March 10th

Below Deck Down Under

Set against the stunning backdrop of the tropical Whitsunday Islands and world-famous Great Barrier Reef in northeastern Australia, Below Deck Down Under explores the complex, often explosive dynamics of the crew and a rotating group of demanding charter guests on M/Y Thalassa.

Premieres March 17th

A Perfect World: A Deadly Game

The two-part docuseries takes viewers inside the world of gaming as a group of friends are alerted to what appears to be a real-life murder. For the next 18 hours they are on the hunt to find out the real identity and location of one of their closest friends who claims to have killed his family and to put an end to his killing spree.

Premieres March 18th

Discovery+

Restaurant Rivals: Irvine vs. Taffer

Robert Irvine and Jon Taffer are the best at turning around the fortunes of failing businesses in the restaurant and hospitality industry. Saving hundreds of locations throughout their careers, they have seen it all, from terrible food and unappealing restaurant décor to combative owners. Now, these larger-than-life personalities face off for the first time. Their mission: create a new menu and make improvements to the restaurant and staff within 24 hours before a head-to-head dining service determines the winner. Each restaurant is judged on select criteria by a group of guests dining at both establishments, including quality of food, atmosphere, and service. With bragging rights on the line, Jon and Robert pull out all the stops to determine who is the top dog to earn the ultimate victory at the end of the third episode.

Premieres March 3rd

Legacy: In the Shadow of Greatness

A docu-series from 11-time Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Jonathan Hock, following the athletic pursuits of the children of sports icons Dwyane Wade, Evander Holyfield and Randall Cunningham as they attempt to make their own mark on the world.

Premieres March 8th

Holy Heist

Robbers pull off one of America’s largest and most daring bank heists; police question an unlikely cast of characters, including a cop, a boxer, an IRA soldier and a priest.

Premieres March 15th

Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed

Featuring interviews with Hillsong insiders, megachurch experts and Ranin Karim, the woman whose five-month affair with celebrity senior pastor Carl Lentz led to his downfall, the series will explore the high-profile, star-studded church’s alleged exploitation, abuse and cover-ups.

Premieres March 24th

AMC+

That Dirty Black Bag

The story describes the 8-day clash between Arthur McCoy, an incorruptible sheriff with a troubled past, and Red Bill, an infamous, solitary bounty hunter known for decapitating his victims and stuffing their heads into a dirty black bag, because, as he puts it, “Heads weigh less than bodies.” The drama echoes and pays homage to the classic spaghetti western, capturing the genre’s legendary irony while revolutionizing it in a modern way for new audiences. The series tells of bounty hunters, bandits and bloody vendettas, lonely souls driven by such great passions as faith, love and revenge. In the world of That Dirty Black Bag, there are no heroes, nobody is invincible, and predators become the prey.

Starring: Dominic Cooper, Douglas Booth, Travis Fimmel, Aidan Gillen, Rose Williams, Zoe Boyle, Anna Chancellor, Paterson Joseph, Christian Cooke, Niv Sultan, Ivan Shaw, Eugene Brave Rock

Premieres March 10th

Netflix

Guardians of Justice

The alien superhero Marvelous Man has kept the earth at peace for 40 years. But when a devastating secret and its tragic consequences throws our world into chaos, it’s up to Marvelous Man’s bitter, violent lieutenant Knight Hawk and idealistic do-gooder The Speed to stop nuclear war. A dark satire of the superhero genre, Guardians of Justice mixes live action with traditional animation, claymation, cut out paper animation, and 8-bit video game footage in a kaleidoscope of pop art insanity.

Starring: Diamond Dallas Page, Sharni Vison, RJ Mitte, Hal Ozsan, Christopher Judge, Jane Seymour, Denise Richards, Derek Mears, Andy Milonakis

Premieres March 1st

Worst Roommate Ever

From Blumhouse Television, the new five-part documentary series Worst Roommate Ever highlights four harrowing tales of seemingly harmless roommates turning into real-life nightmares for their unsuspecting victims when their malevolent and sometimes violent intentions are revealed. These unsettling true stories chronicle the masked menace that can be lurking right down the hall.

Premieres March 1st

Pieces of Her

In a sleepy Georgia town, a random act of violence sets off an unexpected chain of events for 30-year-old Andy Oliver and her mother Laura. Desperate for answers, Andy embarks on a dangerous journey across America, drawing her towards the dark, hidden heart of her family.

Starring: Toni Collette, Bella Heathcote, David Wenham, Jessica Barden, Joe Dempsie, Jacob Scipio, Omari Hardwick

Premieres March 4th

Making Fun

Grumpy expert maker Jimmy DiResta fields kids’ ideas for delightfully pointless inventions. Then — if he’s in the mood — he and his pals build ’em.

Premieres March 4th

Last One Standing

24 comedians and talents will engage in talk battles to move on to the next stage starring in a thrilling drama with strong actors. A portion of the script is unscripted, and the cast is tasked with sharing their stories, in their own words.

Starring: Chidori

Premieres March 8th

Kotaro Lives Alone

Ding-dong! There is a little boy standing at the door.

He hands over a nice box of tissues as a gift and says, “My name is Sato, and I have just moved into number 203. Pleased to make your acquaintance.” He is Kotaro Sato, and he has moved into Shimizu Apartments to live by himself. He is four years old.

He makes his daily shopping trips alone with a toy sword strapped to his side.

Both grown-up and childish at the same time, Kotaro starts to affect the people around him with his wise ways.

This is the story of a four-year-old boy who is determined to live strong until the day he can live with his parents.

Starring: Rie Kugimiya, Toshiki Masuda, Saori Hayami, Junichi Suwabe, Yumiri Hanamori, Soma Saito, Kaito Ishikawa, Yuuka Morishima, Minami Shinoda, Rie Kugimiya

Premieres March 10th

Life After Death With Tyler Henry

Tyler Henry is a world-renowned medium with more than 300,000 people on his waiting list. After years of being Hollywood’s go-to medium, Tyler heads out across the country to offer readings to as many of the people on his waiting list as he can, bringing them the hope, healing and closure they are seeking. This transformational and emotional series will bring answers to the people he reads, providing proof that there is more to this world than what we see and that our loved ones never really leave us. Over the course of the season, we experience the power of Tyler’s readings, get insight to what it means to live with such a gift, and follow along on Tyler’s personal journey unraveling a family mystery to discover where he really comes from.

Premieres March 11th

Team Zenko Go

Niah, Ari, Ellie and Jax are members of Team Zenko Go, a secret squad of stealthy do-gooders who harness the art of distraction to perform anonymous acts of kindness for the unknowing residents of Harmony Harbor. These four kids have been taught by their mentor, Auntie Yuki, a special set of skills that allow them to do good deeds (or Zenkos) for others, making their town the happiest in the world. Like Auntie Yuki says “when we help people without them knowing, they start to think that the world is just a nicer place.”

Premieres March 15th

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives

The series explores how Sarma Melngailis, the celebrity restaurateur behind the glittering New York hotspot Pure Food and Wine, went from being the queen of vegan cuisine to being known as the “Vegan Fugitive.” Shortly after meeting a man named Shane Fox on Twitter in 2011, Melngailis begins draining her restaurant’s funds and funneling the money to Fox after he cons her into believing he could make her dreams — from expanding her food empire to making her beloved pitbull immortal — a reality…but only if she continues to obey his every request without question. A few years later the couple, now married and on the lam after stealing nearly $2 million from the restaurant and its staff, are found holed up in a Tennessee motel by law enforcement. Their undoing? A charge made under Fox’s real name, Anthony Strangis, for a Domino’s pizza. Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives takes viewers on a journey more bizarre than fiction.

Premieres March 16th

Human Resources

The Big Mouth spin-off pulls back the curtain on the daily lives of the creatures – Hormone Monsters, Depression Kitties, Shame Wizards and many more – that help humans journey through every aspect of life from puberty to parenthood to the twilight years. It quickly becomes clear that though the protagonists are creatures, they have a lot of humanity themselves.

Starring: Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph, David Thewlis, Aidy Bryant, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Keke Palmer, Randall Park

Premieres March 18th

Young, Famous, and African

This glitzy reality series aka a real-life soap opera follows a group of young, affluent and famous A-list media personalities. Hailing from South Africa, Nigeria and East Africa, this aspirational who’s who of music, media, fashion and Insta stars comes together in JoBurg. All friends and connected, they are on a quest to find love, rekindle old flames, reboot struggling relationships as they continue to shine bright.

Premieres March 18th

Thermae Romae Novae

The Roman Empire stood at the summit of the ancient world. For the Romans who brought glory to their nation, thermae (baths) were an essential part of their lives. Lucius follows in the footsteps of his father and grandfather to become a bathhouse designer. However, when he is fired for his design ideas being deemed too stale, Lucius’s future as a bathhouse designer is in doubt. One day, he is sucked into a large drain at the public baths and ends up flowing down a rapid to…none other than a Japanese bathhouse! Unaware that he has traveled through time, Lucius is moved by Japanese bathhouse culture, including the wall murals and fruit milk drinks. He brings these items that enhance the bathing experience back to ancient Rome and becomes a popular bathhouse designer.

Premieres March 28th

Wild Abandon

In the haze of a midlife crisis, an architect begins living a double life as a punk while members of his family lead their own crisis-ridden lives.

Starring: Öner Erkan, Uğur Yücel, Haluk Bilginer, Songül Öden, İbrahim Selim

Premieres March 30th

