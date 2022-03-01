Weekly LGBT Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

The people of the day are the fine folk at Bluestockings Cooperative

In the news,

DAs Refuse TX Gov. Abbott’s Order to Investigate Parents of Trans Kids

Chechen Warlord Who Assisted in Antigay Purge Killed in Ukraine

SCOTUS Nom Ketanji Brown Jackson Has Nearly Flaw-Free LGBTQ+ Record

