Weekly LGBT Discussion

Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!
- All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.
- Please put anything graphic behind a tag.
- As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.
The people of the day are the fine folk at Bluestockings Cooperative
In the news,
DAs Refuse TX Gov. Abbott’s Order to Investigate Parents of Trans Kids
Chechen Warlord Who Assisted in Antigay Purge Killed in Ukraine
SCOTUS Nom Ketanji Brown Jackson Has Nearly Flaw-Free LGBTQ+ Record