Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Mar. 1

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Stefan, a technical trainer, whose grandmother went to high school with Merv;

Margaret, a homemaker, recalls getting a Jeopardy! clue that her brilliant father didn’t; and

Christine, piano teacher & church organist, comes from a town with fond memories of a silo. Christine is a four-day champ with winnings of $73,602.

Jeopardy!

EDUCATORS // MILITARY MEMOIRS // PAST YOUR PRIME // REMEMBERING STEPHEN SONDHEIM // SUNDAY IN THE PARK // WITH GORGE

DD1 – $1,000 – EDUCATORS – The schools founded by this woman date back to 1907 when she opened her first casa dei bambini, a “children’s house” for those 2 to 6 (Stefan won $800 on a true DD. Ken not only informed Stefan he could wager up to $1,000 before his bet, Ken also confirmed his $800 wager, just to make sure Stefan understood that “true DD” doesn’t always mean betting the maximum.)

Scores going into DJ: Christine $3,400. Margaret $4,800, Stefan $3,000.

Double Jeopardy!

CAUSE OF DEATH // BLISSFUL STANZAS // ANTONYMS // FEELING SHEEPISH // ESTEEMED MEN OF ITALY // TV SHOWS BY FINAL EPISODE

DD2 – $800 – BLISSFUL STANZAS – Vivaldi published poems with this 1725 work; one began, “Spring has arrived with joy / Welcomed by the birds with happy songs” (Christine won $2,000 from her score of $6,600 vs. $7,200 for Margaret.)

DD3 (video) – $1,200 – ESTEEMED MEN OF ITALY – This director is seen here with Marcello Mastroianni, who often played an onscreen version of the filmmaker (Christine lost $2,000 from her score of $8,600 vs. $7,200 for Margaret.)

Scores going into FJ: Christine $10,600, Margaret $13,600, Stefan $1,800.

Final Jeopardy!

THE SILVER SCREEN – He was the first actor to star in 3 films that won the Oscar for Best Picture: those of 1934, 1935 & 1939

Everyone was correct on FJ. Margaret, perhaps anticipating a difficult clue, only bet $3,000 and took a risk of being passed by Christine. But the champ only wagered $4,000, so Margaret took the victory with $16,600.

Odds and ends

TV troubles: The players couldn’t come up with the shows assocated with the series finales “One for the Road” in 1993 (“Cheers”). “Chicago Shoe Exchange” in 1997 (“Married…With Children”) or a show’s 2005 episode that was the “final nail in the coffin” (“Six Feet Under”).

Ken’s Korner: For the second straight game, Christine shopped for and found DD3 in the middle of an untouched category. Today Ken said she pulled it “out of the hat” after commenting yesterday that she “stumbled on it”. I find this choice of language to be strange, since it implies that finding these DDs was just random luck rather than a smart game plan.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Montessori? DD2 – What is “The Four Seasons”? DD3 – Who was Fellini? FJ – Who was Clark Gable?

