March 2022 TV Preview – Network & Cable

NBC

The Courtship

A heroine looking for her duke will sign up for the ultimate social experiment in romance. Transported to a Regency-style England, a group of eligible hopeful suitors will have to win the heart of our heroine, and her court. Housed in a castle on the countryside and set on a beautiful backdrop of rolling hills, the heroine and suitors will experience that of which dreams are made. From carriage rides and boat rides on the lake to archery and handwritten letters to communicate, they will be immersed in a time-traveling quest for love. In the end, our heroine and her suitors will discover if the ultimate romantic experience will find them true love.

Quick Thoughts: Awww. This looks so dumb. I love it. I’m going to watch every single episode.

Premieres March 6th

The Thing About Pam

The series is based on the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria that resulted in her husband Russ’ conviction, although he insisted he didn’t kill her. He was later exonerated. This brutal crime set off a chain of events that would expose a diabolical scheme deeply involving Pam Hupp.

Starring: Renée Zellweger, Josh Duhamel, Judy Greer, Katy Mixon, Glenn Fleshler, Gideon Adlon, Sean Bridgers, Suanne Spoke, Mac Brandt

Premieres March 8th

American Song Contest

Based on Eurovision Song Contest, the biggest music competition in the world with a 65-year history and 200 million viewers per year, American Song Contest will feature live performances of original songs representing all 50 states, five U.S. territories and our nation’s capital. Each original song will compete in a LIVE televised event series to win the country’s vote for the Best Original Song.

Starring: Kelly Clarkson, Snoop Dogg

Quick Thoughts: How do I say this? We…as a country…are not fun or bonkers enough to pull this off. Like, I can’t imagine that American Eurovision would allow a weird choreographed saxophone musical number to go back to back with a sad song about children drowning. Or that one lady last year who had a song about how she was in love with Satan.

I hope I’m wrong. I would love it if we did this right. I don’t have a great deal of faith though.

Premieres March 20th

Fox

Domino Masters

Teams of domino enthusiasts compete in a toppling tournament to create mind-blowing masterpieces.

Starring: Eric Stonestreet

Quick Thought: I legit thought it was just people playing the game Dominoes and had taken the time to wrap my head around it before I realized that it was very much not that.

Premieres March 9th

Welcome to Flatch

When a documentary crew sets out to explore the lives of residents in a small American town – their dreams, their concerns – they stumble upon the midwestern town of Flatch, which is made up of many eccentric personalities. It’s a place you want to visit and maybe even stay. If there was a decent motel. Which there is not.

Starring: Chelsea Holmes, Sam Straley, Seann William Scott, Aya Cash, Justin Linville, Taylor Ortega, Krystal Smith

Premieres March 17th

CBS

Beyond the Edge

Beyond the Edge features nine celebrities trading their worlds of luxury to live in the dangerous jungles of Panama, where they face off in epic adventures and endure the most brutal conditions, as they push themselves to go far beyond their comfort zone. The nine celebrities who will brave the Panama jungle are country superstar Lauren Alaina, Super Bowl MVP Ray Lewis, country superstar Craig Morgan, NBA champion Metta World Peace, supermodel Paulina Porizkova, NFL legend Mike Singletary, actress Jodie Sweetin (Full House, Fuller House) and television personalities Colton Underwood (The Bachelor) and Eboni K. Williams (The Real Housewives of New York City).

Starring: Mauro Ranallo

Premieres March 16th

How We Roll

Based on the life story of professional bowler Tom Smallwood, the series follows Tom, a stoic Midwest husband and dad who gets laid off from a car assembly line and makes the extraordinary decision to provide for his family by following his dream of becoming a professional bowler. As a skilled player, Tom knows that in bowling you get two chances: no matter what you do with the first ball, you get another one to make it right – the ultimate second chance.

Starring: Pete Holmes, Katie Lowes, Chi McBride, Julie White, Mason Wells

Premieres March 31st

TBS

Rat in the Kitchen

The series is a game of high stakes cat and mouse where viewers get to play detective. Over the course of the 10-episode season, a mix of professional chefs and passionate home cooks compete in a series of creative cooking challenges, earning cash in their bank for every dish that impresses Chef Ludo, while attempting to expose an undercover mole (the rat) determined to sabotage the dishes and undermine their chances at victory. At the close of each episode, both cooks and viewers will determine who they believe is the rat. If the cooks guess correctly, they win their bank but if successfully duped, then the rat walks away with the cheddar.

Starring: Natasha Leggero, Ludo Lefebvre

Quick Thoughts: I do like that the Among Us boom during the pandemic has led to some genuinely weird television. And Chef Ludo! I missed your constant screaming from that time they tried to do The Voice but with chefs.

Premieres March 31st

Bravo

Kandi & the Gang

In the heart of the city, Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker run an ever-evolving restaurant empire. Their Southern-eatery, OLG, named after the ‘Old Lady Gang’ consisting of Kandi’s mom, Mama Joyce, and Aunts Nora and Bertha, is busier than ever. The restaurant has been a fan-favorite with lines down the block and classic Southern dishes, but peeling back the curtains on this family-owned and operated restaurant reveals that mixing business and relatives can sometimes create a recipe for tension.

Premieres March 6th

Lifetime

Million Dollar Hustle

Welcome to the world of transformational marketing, a multi-billion-dollar industry dominated by women whose glamorous lifestyles are supported by a gritty, competitive world of selling products and events and self-branding at all costs. Million Dollar Hustle follows health and fitness influencer, author, entrepreneur and self-made millionaire Stormy Wellington and her elite group of unstoppable leaders, called the Circle of Bosses.

Premieres March 12th

Food Network

The Julia Child Challenge

In The Julia Child Challenge, eight top-notch home cooks compete in high-stakes culinary challenges to find out who has the fire, skill and passion to win the first-ever primetime competition series dedicated to all things Julia. The competitors, all Julia Child superfans, share personal stories about their hero, cook in a kitchen recreated in the likeness of where Julia herself cooked, using the same ingredients Julia used and are even guided by Julia herself, through a larger-than-life television screen right in the middle of all the action. Head judge Antonia Lofaso and a rotating panel of guest judges including Molly Baz, Cliff Crooks and Brooke Williamson ultimately decide who wins the life-changing grand prize that literally follows in Julia’s footsteps: an all-expense paid three-month cooking course at Le Cordon Bleu.

Premieres March 14th

A&E

Secrets of the Chippendales Murders

Chippendales was a nightclub that aimed to allure and please women with its scantily clad male dancers and vivacious music, and quickly advanced toward a pop culture phenomenon, until it came crashing down. Through exclusive interviews, never-before-seen crime scene video and declassified FBI surveillance audio, the special unravels the hidden tale of how sex, jealousy, arson, hefty-bags filled with cash and mafia shakedowns all led up to one of the most outrageous murders in American history.

Quick Thoughts: Might as well get an understanding of what happened as we’ve got dueling Chippendales Murders projects coming (Kumail Nanjiani vs. Dev Patel).

Premieres March 14th

HBO

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty is the fast-break new drama series that goes back in time to chronicle the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, one of sports’ most revered and dominant dynasties.

Starring: John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, Jason Clarke, Adrien Brody, gaby Hoffman, Tracy Letts, Jason Segel, Julianne Nicholson, Hadley Robinson, Dr. Solomon Hughes, Tamera Tomakili, Brett Cullen, Stephen Adly Guigis, Joey Brooks, Sarah Ramos, Spencer Garrett, Molly Gordon, DeVaughn Nixon, Delante Desouza, Jimel Atkins, Austin Aaron, Jon Young, Rob Morgan, Sally Field, Kirk Bovill, Michael Chiklis, Carina Conti, Mariama Diallo, Mike Epps, Wood Harris, Olli Haaskivi, LisaGay Hamilton, Rachel Hilson, Andy Hirsch, Gillian Jacobs, Lola Kirke, Newton Mayenge, Sean Patrick Small, Max E. Williams

Premieres March 6th

Game Theory with Bomani Jones

Game Theory with Bomani Jones is a weekly, late-night series starring Emmy®-winning sports journalist and commentator Bomani Jones. The series breaks down timely issues from the sports world.

Premieres March 13th

Starz

Shining Vale

After an affair nearly ruins their marriage, Pat and Terry Phelps move their family from the city to an old mansion in CT. But Pat senses something’s wrong. She’s either possessed or depressed; the symptoms are the same.

Starring: Courtney Cox, Greg Kinnear, Sherilyn Fenn, Gus Birney, Dylan Gage, Mira Sorvino, Merrin Dungey, Judith Light

Premieres March 6th

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...