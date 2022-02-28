The Monday Politics Thread Supports Ukraine

This Is How People Around The World Are Helping Ukrainians As Their Country Is Being Attacked By Russia

Since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine days ago, more than 150,000 Ukrainian civilians have fled to neighboring countries. The declining access to basic necessities such as cash and medical supplies has made conditions even harder for people in Ukraine and those trying to leave the country. Buzzfeed News

For Ukrainian-Americans, unity against Putin has solidified their bonds

The Ukrainian-American community is mobilizing after Ukraine was invaded by Russia. One scholar says that in the past decade, opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin has unified this community in a new way. NPR

Thousands of African students who went to Ukraine to train to become doctors and engineers scramble to escape the Russian offensive

As Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Thursday, thousands of African students across the country found themselves trapped by the fighting and afraid for their safety. Korrine Sky, a 26-year-old second-year medical student in Dnipro, told Insider that she has coordinated hundreds of African students across the country as they scramble to find a way out. “I’m very, very afraid,” Sky said. “We’re not getting any help from any of the embassies. They have pretty much just said, ‘save yourselves.'” Business Insider

Putin orders Russia’s nuclear deterrence forces on high alert, US attacks ‘unacceptable’ escalation The Guardian

Who is Vladimir Putin’s Revisionist History For?

Nationalist leaders often weaponize the past to justify their present aims. But the Russian president’s narrative appears to be directed at an audience of one. The Atlantic

Zelensky emerges as global hero in Ukraine battle against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has emerged as a hero to his nation’s citizens and far beyond as the former actor and comedian first elected in 2019 remains in his country at great personal risk during its bombardment by Russia. The Hill

Russia destroys world’s largest transport aircraft Ukraine used for humanitarian flights

Russia has destroyed the world’s largest transport aircraft, the AN-225 ‘Mriya,’ which belongs to Ukraine and performed a host of humanitarian flights, including the delivering of medical supplies to countries throughout Europe to combat the pandemic, Ukraine’s foreign minister tweets. Times of Israel

Can Putin Recover From This?

The EU Commission announced this afternoon that the European Central Bank will deploy its most powerful financial weapon against Russian aggression. Several hours later, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that the Federal Reserve will impose sanctions of its own upon the Russian central bank. The Atlantic

Chef José Andrés Sets Up World Central Kitchen on Ukraine-Poland Border to Feed Refugees

“Like you, I am distraught watching Ukraine under attack,” the World Central Kitchen founder tweeted amid Russian’s invasion of the country People

Russian OnlyFans Models Can’t Get Paid Amid Sanctions, Invasion

“People think we chose [Putin] as a leader, but it’s not truth. He is a real nightmare for Russia and we all want to fix this terrible situation” Rolling Stone

How Zelensky Gave the World a Jewish Hero

As the Ukrainian president captivates the world with his bravery, he offers a reminder of the inroads Eastern and Central European Jews have made in overcoming their status as perpetual outsiders. The Atlantic

Colombia decriminalises abortion in first 24 weeks

Colombia’s constitutional court has decriminalised abortions within the first 24 weeks of pregnancy. BBC

How One Native American Tribe is Battling for Control Over Flaring

The Fort Berthold Indian Reservation walks a tightrope for economic development, allowing flaring from oil and gas development even though it’s harmful to the environment and climate. Inside Climate News

Jewish and Japanese American groups among growing multiracial effort calling for reparations for Black Americans

As a third-generation Japanese American, Kathy Nishimoto Masaoka remembers the fight for reparations during the Japanese redress movement in the 1970’s. Black leaders in the civil rights movement were among the effort’s biggest supporters, she says. Masaoka said winning reparations gave the Japanese American community strength, a chance to stand up and a sense of responsibility. Now she wants the Black community to have the same. CNN

Japanese internment camps: How a long-lost kimono unearthed a family secret

Eighty years ago, the US government began rounding up Japanese Americans, forcing them to live in prison camps for the remainder of World War Two. Now the younger generation is fighting to make sure this dark chapter is not forgotten, writes Elaine Chong for the BBC. BBC

Ketanji Brown Jackson Is Officially Biden’s Supreme Court Nominee

Ketanji Brown Jackson would be the first Black woman and first public defender to serve on the court. Teen Vogue

Romney on Greene, Gosar: ‘I have morons on my team’

“Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar, I don’t know them,” Romney said during an appearance on CNN. “I’m reminded of the old line from the ‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’ movie, where one character says, ‘Morons, I have morons on my team.'” The Hill

Girl Scout cookie sellers as young as 5 are being harassed for selling unhealthy food and a conspiracy theory about cookie money funding abortion

From 5-year-old Daisies to 16-year-old Senior Scouts, girls are often forced to bear the brunt of angry tirades from adults who want to lecture them about healthy eating, moan about price hikes, or rant about the group’s rumored (and false) link to Planned Parenthood. Insider

27 Black Inventors Who Made Life Easier

Percy L. Julian, an African American inventor, once said, “I have had one goal in my life, that of playing some role in making life a little easier for the persons who come after me.” As the holder of 130 patents – including industrial chemicals used in firefighting – Julian, who died in 1975, certainly has made a difference in society. 24/7 Tempo

Remote Learning Accidentally Introduced a New Danger for LGBTQ Students

Imagine this: A 13-year-old student is called into their school counselor’s office. There they find their counselor and their parents waiting for them, concerned looks on their faces. “We know you think you’re trans,” one of them says. The student is horrified. They’ve never shared these private thoughts with anyone, channeling their feelings and questions into their personal diary on their laptop. Had their parents been reading their diary? No. Their laptop was given to them by their school, and it contains software that flags any student writing that uses, among other terms, “queer” or “transgender.” The company forwarded the flagged content to a school counselor. And under a recently passed “Don’t Say Gay” bill in the student’s state, the counselor was required to report the writing to the student’s parents, outing the student. Outing the student before they were ready to share their identity, or even sure of it themselves, puts that student at risk of their family disowning them, or worse. Slate

Trayvon Martin: The boy behind the movement

Martin, 17, became a symbol of the Black Lives Matter movement in death. In life, he was a teenager who loved music, spent his time talking to girls and had a passion for planes. NBC News

Trayvon Martin’s killing 10 years ago changed the tenor of democracy

The killing of a Black teenager 10 years ago Saturday marked a pivotal point that would change the tenor of American culture and politics. NPR

What Biden’s infrastructure law has done so far

States and local communities are ramping up plans to spend the billions of dollars provided by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that passed last year. CNN

Kyle Rittenhouse Wants to Sue Whoopi Goldberg, Young Turks’ Cenk Uygur

Nineteen-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, who was acquitted of criminal charges after fatally shooting two people and injuring another at a 2020 Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is getting into the business of being a persecuted conservative. On February 21, Rittenhouse went on Tucker Carlson Tonight to announce the creation of a fund to sue the media. “The Media Accountability Project,” according to Rittenhouse, will “help fundraise and hold the media accountable for the lies they said and deal with them in court.” His targets: The View’s Whoopi Goldberg and the Young Turks’ Cenk Uygur, as among those who called Rittenhouse a murderer. Teen Vogue

Stalking: Still a Problem For Women and LGBTQ People

There have been much research published about stalking, non-consensual communication, physical proximity, and how it threatens people, especially women and the LGBTQ community. Out Front Magazine

What Is a Vaccinated Person’s Risk of Dying from COVID?

Vaccination definitely lowers the odds, but the exact answer is hard to find Scientific American

New documents reveal abolitionist’s court case to free her child from slavery

The New York State Archives has uncovered nearly 200-year-old court records detailing abolitionist Sojourner Truth’s battle for her enslaved son’s freedom. CNN

Suicide by domestic violence: call to count the hidden toll of women’s lives

Hundreds of suicides a year could be linked to abuse at home. Experts want to collect better data to bring about real change The Guardian

