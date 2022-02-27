The Cats PSA Night Thread Wants You to Drive Safely

Imagine you’re a child during the 1980s. You’re watching your cartoons, He-Man is having a commercial break, and then you see these giant cat people you are not familiar with. There is no internet, so you are not really aware of this Broadway play called Cats. Then imagine those giant cat people you are not familiar with from a Broadway play you are not really aware of talking about a child being killed in a car accident, and then imagine that being used for a bizarre song transition.



Yup. This is a PSA that happened alright. And though this YouTube upload is taken from another broadcast, this ad was shown during children’s programming….

Drive safely, Avocados! You don’t want to become a beautiful song Jennifer Hudson kind of screwed up despite giving it her all, do you? Have a great night!

