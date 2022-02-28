Prince Song Tournament Round 2

Time to see which songs made it!

Round 1 Results

Match 1: “Purple Rain” (44) vs. “Sexy MF” (8)

Match 2: “Delirious” (21) vs. “Erotic City” (15)

Match 3: “When Doves Cry” (48) vs. “Computer Blue” (6)

Match 4: “Gett Off” (19) vs. “Cream Gett Off” (18) (TIE BROKEN BY ME)

Match 5: “Sign O’ The Times” (33) vs. “The Ballad of Dorothy Parker” (6)

Match 6: “U Got the Look” (36) vs. “Batdance (9)

Match 7: “Kiss” (44) vs. “Manic Monday” (7)

Match 8: “If I Was Your Girlfriend” (20) vs. “7” (14)

Match 9: “I Would Die 4 U” (32) vs. “Partyman” (12)

Match 10: “Little Red Corvette” (45) vs. “Nothing Compares 2 U” (original 1984 recording) (9)

Match 11: “Alphabet St.” (20) vs. “Take Me with U” (14)

Match 12: “1999” (40) vs. “I Wanna Be Your Lover” (12)

Match 13: “I Could Never Take the Place of Your Man” (30) vs. “D.M.S.R.” (7)

Match 14: “Raspberry Beret” (50) vs. “Starfish and Coffee” (5)

Match 15: “Darling Nikki” (25) vs. “When You Were Mine” (17)

Match 16: “Let’s Go Crazy” (42) vs. “Controversy” (10)

Some sweet stats:

Song with lowest votes to progress to the next round – “Gett Off“ (22) in an extremely close match against “Cream” (21), which was also the song with the most votes to be eliminated.

Biggest beatdown – “Raspberry Beret” (50) beat “Starfish and Coffee” (5) by a whopping 45 votes.

Voting end 2 March, 9PM EDT

