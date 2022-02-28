Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Feb. 28

Here are today’s contestants:

Ellen, a strategic projects director, has used crossword puzzles in unexpected ways;

Joe, a student, is a Division I fencer; and

Christine, piano teacher & church organist, a cancer survivor who has decided to stop wearing her wig. Christine is a three-day champ with winnings of $59,601.

Jeopardy!

AMERICAN HISTORY // SPORTS BY THEIR HONORS // SMALL ADJECTIVES // 2-WORD BOOK TITLES // KICKIN’ IT // OLD SCHOOL

DD1 – $400 – AMERICAN HISTORY – 5 years before his famous ride, Paul Revere made a print depicting this bloody March 5, 1770 event (Christine won the table limit of $1,000.)

Scores going into DJ: Christine $8,400, Joe $200, Ellen $2,600.

Double Jeopardy!

COLORS IN NATURE // AROUND THE WORLD // THE PICKLE BARREL // LETTERS FROM FAMOUS PEOPLE // BACKING BANDS // HOMOPHONE TO THE LETTER

DD2 – $1,600 – AROUND THE WORLD – 11,200-foot Mount Koussi in northern Chad is the highest summit in this area of more than 3 million square miles (Ellen won $1,600 from her total of $4,600 vs. $8,800 for Christine.)

DD3 – $1,200 – LETTERS FROM FAMOUS PEOPLE – This Irish poet’s great love Maud Gonne addressed him in letters as “My dear Willie” (Christine lost $3,000 from her score of $10,000 vs. $4,200 for Ellen.)

Scores going into FJ: Christine $11,800, Joe -$1,400, Ellen $7,000.

Final Jeopardy!

MODERN WAR – Called the longest siege of a capital in modern history, the assault on this city lasted from 1992 to 1996

Only Christine was correct on FJ, adding $2,201 to win with $14,001 for a four-day total of $73,602.

Odds and ends

That’s before our time: The players were stumped on three clues in BACKING BANDS, including one about “The Weight” group that’s not exactly a stupid answer (The Band), and Frank Zappa’s band that wasn’t actually moms (The Mothers of Invention).

Ken’s Korner: Christine did an excellent job of shopping for DD3 in the middle of an untouched category, about which Ken said “you stumbled on it”, but it would be more accurate to call it solid gameplay.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is the Boston Massacre? DD2 – What is the Sahara Desert? DD3 – Who was Yeats? FJ – What is Sarajevo?

