Another Cats PSA Night Thread Wants You to Please Not Smoke

No, you are not experiencing deja vu, as there was another strange PSA made during the 80s featuring the Broadway cast of Cats. Again, given that audience familiarity with the musical would’ve been somewhat limited for those who didn’t live in New York, it’s a little surprising this got made. But in any case, here are a bunch of giant felines telling you to not smoke, because while cats have nine lives, you only have one…

Have a SMOKING night thread, Avocados! (But seriously, don’t smoke)

