WWE:

-Cesaro left , rejected new contract

AEW:

-Kenny Omega Says The AEW Console Game Will Allow For Cross-Platform Play

-AEW is signing Shane “Swerve” Strickland the former Isaiah Swerve Scott from nxt and the former Killshot from lucha underground beside being a near decade long indie staple

OTHERS:

-CM Punk going into roh hall of fame

