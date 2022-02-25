Friday New Music 2/25

It’s Friday
Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:
— ABRAHAM – Débris de mondes perdus
— Adptd – Bedroom Walls EP
— ADULT. – Becoming Undone (Digital Release)
— Alex Hooper – Calm Down Peasants
— Alyssa Gengos – Mechanical Sweetness
— An Evening of Redness – An Evening of Redness
— Angelnumber8 – Digital Tribal
— Anne Elise Hastings – Unmasking A Confidence Trickster
— Arne Heesch (of Treedeon) – Demons Are Scared
— Arny Margret – intertwined EP
— Asa – V (Five)
— Avril Lavigne – Love Sux
— Bakar – Nobody’s Home
— Bambara – Love On My Mind
— Bank Myna – Volaverunt
— Basia Bulat – The Garden
— Beth Hart – A Tribute to Led Zeppelin
— Binker & Moses – Feeding The Machine
— Blood Incantation – Timewave Zero
— Blue Lab Beats – Motherland Journey
— Borts Minorts and Hug Victim – Brut!
— Brooke Josephson – Showin’ Up EP
— Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard – Backhand Deals
— Carmen Villain – Only Love From Now On
— caroline – caroline
— Caroline Loveglow – Strawberry
— Caroline Romano – Oddities & Prodigies
— Carson McHone – Still Life
— Ceremonial Castings – Our Journey Through Forever
— Charles Goold – Rhythm in Contrast
— Charlie Gabriel (of Preservation Hall Jazz Band) – 89 (Digital Release)
— CMAT – If My Wife New I’d Be Dead
— Cobra The Impaler – Colossal Gods
— Committee of Vultures – Everybody Wants The Blues
— Conway The Machine – God Don’t Make Mistakes
— Corey Taylor (of Slipknot) – CMFB…Sides EP
— Coyle Girelli – Funland
— Curtis Stigers – This Life
— DÆMONESQ – The Beauty Of Letting Go EP
— Daisy Glaze – Daisy Glaze
— Dan Patlansky – Shelter of Bones
— Darkness Everywhere – The Seventh Circle EP
— Dark Worship – Flesh Of A Saint
— Dashboard Confessional – All The Truth That I Can Tell
— David Ramirez – Rules and Regulations EP
— Daytime TV – Nothing’s On But Everybody’s Watching
— Deathbell – A Nocturnal Crossing
— Deserta – Every Moment, Everything You Need
— DJ Hank – The City Stars EP
— Duquette Johnston – The Social Animals
— Early Eyes – Look Alive
— eee gee – Winning
— Eight Bells – Legacy of Ruin
— Elle Sera – Little Fire EP
— Emily Wells – Regards to the End
— Far Caspian – Ways To Get Out (Deluxe Edition)
— Farzin Farhadi – The Cure
— Fatherson – Normal Fears
— Fetal Blood Eagle – Indoctrinate
— Filligar – Future Self
— Firebreather – Dwell in the Fog
— Francis Harris – Thresholds
— Gang of Youths – angel in realtime.
— Gaute Storsve Trio – El Gran Gotzilla
— Graphic Nature – New Skin EP
— The Growth Eternal – PARASAiL-18
— Hamid Al Shaeri – The SLAM! Years 1983-1988
— Hammerfall – Hammer of Dawn
— Holodrum – Holodrum
— Homeboy Sandman – There In Spirit
— Huerco S. – Plonk
— Humator – Curse of the Pharaoh
— Inner Missing – Dead Language
— J.Doursou – Choreographies of Decay
— Jamie McDell – Jamie McDell
— Jason Blake (of Warr) – Imaginary Cages
— John Digweed – Live in London
— Johnny Marr – Fever Dreams Pts 1-4
— Josh Johnson – Channel Black
— Judy Collins – Spellbound
— Keeley Forsyth – Limbs
— King Hannah – I’m Not Sorry, I Was Just Being Me
— Kyle Morgan – Younger At Most Everything
— KYOTY – Isolation
— Lady Bird – WE
— Le Couleur – Concorde (Deluxe Edition)
— Le Pietre dei Giganti – Vet e culti
— Leadfinger – Silver And Black
— Left Banke – Strangers on a Train (Reissue)
— Lena Minder – Together Alone
— Lil Seyi – Remixes EP
— Lo Moon – A Modern Life
— Longboat – Out of Place
— Long Range Hustle – I am alive, but only if you say I am
— Malum Mortuus – Ashes of the Traitor’s Cross
— Matchess – Sonescent
— The Moldy Peaches – Origin Story: 1994-1999
— Mom Jeans – Sweet Tooth
— Mountaineer – Giving Up the Ghost
— Mudflower – Flore EP
— Nyokabi Kariũki – peace place: kenyan memories EP
— Nick D’Virgilio, Neal Morse & Ross Jennings – Troika
— The Nocturnal Broadcast – null
— Nyles Lannon – Pressure (Extended Edition)
— Oan Kim – Oan Kim & The Dirty Jazz
— Olive Vox – Olive Vox EP
— The Ophelias – Bare Bodkin (Reissue)
— OSKA – My World, My Love, Paris
— Ouri – bt002: self hypnosis tape
— Papooz – None Of This Matters Now
— Para One – SPECTRE: Machines of Loving Grace Remixes
— Pierce Turner – Terrible Good
— Pintandwefall – Seventh Baby
— Pixies – Live In Brixton
— The Poison Arrows – War Regards
— PRXJEK – Let The World Burn 2
— Reckless Love – Turborider
— Richard Clayderman – Forever Love
— Richard Evans – Sentinel
— Robert Glasper – Black Radio III
— Roedelius & Story – 4 Hands
— Ron Jackson – Standards and My Songs
— SASAMI – Squeeze
— Scorpions – Rock Believer
— Sepulchral – From Beyond The Burial
— Serious Black – Vengeance Is Mine
— Sevdaliza – Raving Dahlia EP
— Seven Seals – Owl Cage
— Shape of Despair – Return to the Void
— Shiva Burlesque – Mercury Blues (+Skulduggery)
— Soft Cell – *Happiness Not Included
— Somatoast – Creation is Creation
— Sophie & the Broken Things – Delusions Of Grandeur
— Spectre – Dying Victims EP
— Spencer Hoffman – A Flower From Behind EP
— Spiritualized – Everything Was Beautiful
— Steegmoord – Trepidation
— String Machine – Hallelujah Hell Yeah
— Sturgill Simpson – The Ballad of Dood and Juanita (Vinyl Release)
— Superchunk – Wild Loneliness
— Sussan Deyhim and Richard Horowitz – Desert Equations: Azax Attra (Reissue)
— Swamp Dogg – I Need A Job… So I Can Buy More Autotune
— Tangerine Dream – Raum
— Tears For Fears – The Tipping Point
— Temple of Deimos – Heading to Saint Reaper
— Thunderor – Fire It Up
— Thurston Moore – Screen Time
— Tkay Maidza – Last Year Was Weird, Volumes 2 & 3 (Vinyl Release)
— TÖME – LÖV
— Tragedy of Mine – Aeon
— Under The Rug – Dear Adeline
— Unseasonal Beasts – Number Three EP
— Vakili Band – Walking Sideways
— Various Artists – Euphoria Season 2 (An HBO Original Series Soundtrack)
— Various Artists – If Music Presents You Need This: an Introduction to Klinkhamer Records Compiled by Michel Veenstra
— Venator – Echoes From the Gutter
— Venrez – Purgatory Awaits EP
— VHS Collection – Night Drive
— Volcanova – Cosmic Bullshit
— Wolf Lehmann – Lucid Living
— Wolfrik – Clones
— The Wooks – Flyin’ High
— XIL – Rip & Tear
— Yonder Mountain String Band – Get Yourself Outside
— Your Planet is Next – Mr. Music
— Zeeland – Soft Ice EP
— Ziad Rahbani – Houdou Nisb (Reissue)