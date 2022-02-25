Friday New Music 2/25

It’s Friday

Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:

— ABRAHAM – Débris de mondes perdus

— Adptd – Bedroom Walls EP

— ADULT. – Becoming Undone (Digital Release)

— Alex Hooper – Calm Down Peasants

— Alyssa Gengos – Mechanical Sweetness

— An Evening of Redness – An Evening of Redness

— Angelnumber8 – Digital Tribal

— Anne Elise Hastings – Unmasking A Confidence Trickster

— Arne Heesch (of Treedeon) – Demons Are Scared

— Arny Margret – intertwined EP

— Asa – V (Five)

— Avril Lavigne – Love Sux

— Bakar – Nobody’s Home

— Bambara – Love On My Mind

— Bank Myna – Volaverunt

— Basia Bulat – The Garden

— Beth Hart – A Tribute to Led Zeppelin

— Binker & Moses – Feeding The Machine

— Blood Incantation – Timewave Zero

— Blue Lab Beats – Motherland Journey

— Borts Minorts and Hug Victim – Brut!

— Brooke Josephson – Showin’ Up EP

— Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard – Backhand Deals

— Carmen Villain – Only Love From Now On

— caroline – caroline

— Caroline Loveglow – Strawberry

— Caroline Romano – Oddities & Prodigies

— Carson McHone – Still Life

— Ceremonial Castings – Our Journey Through Forever

— Charles Goold – Rhythm in Contrast

— Charlie Gabriel (of Preservation Hall Jazz Band) – 89 (Digital Release)

— CMAT – If My Wife New I’d Be Dead

— Cobra The Impaler – Colossal Gods

— Committee of Vultures – Everybody Wants The Blues

— Conway The Machine – God Don’t Make Mistakes

— Corey Taylor (of Slipknot) – CMFB…Sides EP

— Coyle Girelli – Funland

— Curtis Stigers – This Life

— DÆMONESQ – The Beauty Of Letting Go EP

— Daisy Glaze – Daisy Glaze

— Dan Patlansky – Shelter of Bones

— Darkness Everywhere – The Seventh Circle EP

— Dark Worship – Flesh Of A Saint

— Dashboard Confessional – All The Truth That I Can Tell

— David Ramirez – Rules and Regulations EP

— Daytime TV – Nothing’s On But Everybody’s Watching

— Deathbell – A Nocturnal Crossing

— Deserta – Every Moment, Everything You Need

— DJ Hank – The City Stars EP

— Duquette Johnston – The Social Animals

— Early Eyes – Look Alive

— eee gee – Winning

— Eight Bells – Legacy of Ruin

— Elle Sera – Little Fire EP

— Emily Wells – Regards to the End

— Far Caspian – Ways To Get Out (Deluxe Edition)

— Farzin Farhadi – The Cure

— Fatherson – Normal Fears

— Fetal Blood Eagle – Indoctrinate

— Filligar – Future Self

— Firebreather – Dwell in the Fog

— Francis Harris – Thresholds

— Gang of Youths – angel in realtime.

— Gaute Storsve Trio – El Gran Gotzilla

— Graphic Nature – New Skin EP

— The Growth Eternal – PARASAiL-18

— Hamid Al Shaeri – The SLAM! Years 1983-1988

— Hammerfall – Hammer of Dawn

— Holodrum – Holodrum

— Homeboy Sandman – There In Spirit

— Huerco S. – Plonk

— Humator – Curse of the Pharaoh

— Inner Missing – Dead Language

— J.Doursou – Choreographies of Decay

— Jamie McDell – Jamie McDell

— Jason Blake (of Warr) – Imaginary Cages

— John Digweed – Live in London

— Johnny Marr – Fever Dreams Pts 1-4

— Josh Johnson – Channel Black

— Judy Collins – Spellbound

— Keeley Forsyth – Limbs

— King Hannah – I’m Not Sorry, I Was Just Being Me

— Kyle Morgan – Younger At Most Everything

— KYOTY – Isolation

— Lady Bird – WE

— Le Couleur – Concorde (Deluxe Edition)

— Le Pietre dei Giganti – Vet e culti

— Leadfinger – Silver And Black

— Left Banke – Strangers on a Train (Reissue)

— Lena Minder – Together Alone

— Lil Seyi – Remixes EP

— Lo Moon – A Modern Life

— Longboat – Out of Place

— Long Range Hustle – I am alive, but only if you say I am

— Malum Mortuus – Ashes of the Traitor’s Cross

— Matchess – Sonescent

— The Moldy Peaches – Origin Story: 1994-1999

— Mom Jeans – Sweet Tooth

— Mountaineer – Giving Up the Ghost

— Mudflower – Flore EP

— Nyokabi Kariũki – peace place: kenyan memories EP

— Nick D’Virgilio, Neal Morse & Ross Jennings – Troika

— The Nocturnal Broadcast – null

— Nyles Lannon – Pressure (Extended Edition)

— Oan Kim – Oan Kim & The Dirty Jazz

— Olive Vox – Olive Vox EP

— The Ophelias – Bare Bodkin (Reissue)

— OSKA – My World, My Love, Paris

— Ouri – bt002: self hypnosis tape

— Papooz – None Of This Matters Now

— Para One – SPECTRE: Machines of Loving Grace Remixes

— Pierce Turner – Terrible Good

— Pintandwefall – Seventh Baby

— Pixies – Live In Brixton

— The Poison Arrows – War Regards

— PRXJEK – Let The World Burn 2

— Reckless Love – Turborider

— Richard Clayderman – Forever Love

— Richard Evans – Sentinel

— Robert Glasper – Black Radio III

— Roedelius & Story – 4 Hands

— Ron Jackson – Standards and My Songs

— SASAMI – Squeeze

— Scorpions – Rock Believer

— Sepulchral – From Beyond The Burial

— Serious Black – Vengeance Is Mine

— Sevdaliza – Raving Dahlia EP

— Seven Seals – Owl Cage

— Shape of Despair – Return to the Void

— Shiva Burlesque – Mercury Blues (+Skulduggery)

— Soft Cell – *Happiness Not Included

— Somatoast – Creation is Creation

— Sophie & the Broken Things – Delusions Of Grandeur

— Spectre – Dying Victims EP

— Spencer Hoffman – A Flower From Behind EP

— Spiritualized – Everything Was Beautiful

— Steegmoord – Trepidation

— String Machine – Hallelujah Hell Yeah

— Sturgill Simpson – The Ballad of Dood and Juanita (Vinyl Release)

— Superchunk – Wild Loneliness

— Sussan Deyhim and Richard Horowitz – Desert Equations: Azax Attra (Reissue)

— Swamp Dogg – I Need A Job… So I Can Buy More Autotune

— Tangerine Dream – Raum

— Tears For Fears – The Tipping Point

— Temple of Deimos – Heading to Saint Reaper

— Thunderor – Fire It Up

— Thurston Moore – Screen Time

— Tkay Maidza – Last Year Was Weird, Volumes 2 & 3 (Vinyl Release)

— TÖME – LÖV

— Tragedy of Mine – Aeon

— Under The Rug – Dear Adeline

— Unseasonal Beasts – Number Three EP

— Vakili Band – Walking Sideways

— Various Artists – Euphoria Season 2 (An HBO Original Series Soundtrack)

— Various Artists – If Music Presents You Need This: an Introduction to Klinkhamer Records Compiled by Michel Veenstra

— Venator – Echoes From the Gutter

— Venrez – Purgatory Awaits EP

— VHS Collection – Night Drive

— Volcanova – Cosmic Bullshit

— Wolf Lehmann – Lucid Living

— Wolfrik – Clones

— The Wooks – Flyin’ High

— XIL – Rip & Tear

— Yonder Mountain String Band – Get Yourself Outside

— Your Planet is Next – Mr. Music

— Zeeland – Soft Ice EP

— Ziad Rahbani – Houdou Nisb (Reissue)

