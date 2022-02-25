30 Day Music Challenge Encore Day 25: Favorite Album

Thanks to Sir Simon Milligan for the prompts this month!

February is now underway and while this is a slightly shorter month we’re going to use it to get our groove going and talk about music.

Our latest prompt for the month is one where we want to talk about albums! We’re still going by that actual name since it does fit, though for many of us it just brings back the memory of vinyl. But today, we want to know what your favorite album is where you listen to and enjoy the most tracks from, the one that still has meaning!

Bonus Prompt: Which album disappointed the most? Did it become the last you got from that group/artist?

Additional Prompt: Do you have a favorite “concept” album?

