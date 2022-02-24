The Velvet Goldmine Night Thread (2/24)

Velvet Goldmine is a 1998 movie directed by Todd Haynes starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers as Brian Slade, a glam rock artist who is legally totally not based on David Bowie. It also features Christian Bale, Toni Collette, Eddie Izzard, Ewan McGregor, and Ewan McGregor’s penis. The movie itself is a kaleidoscopic Citizen Kane-esque exploration of identity, queerness, and the 70s glam rock scene, and it is absolutely amazing. It’s arty af but that totally fits the subject.

While the design of the entire movie is stellar (especially for how much it cost to make) special mention must go to the movie’s incredible soundtrack, which features Lou Reed, The Stooges, Shudder to Think, T. Rex, Brian Eno, and lots and lots of Roxy Music.

Go and see it if you haven’t yet.

