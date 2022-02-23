Jeopardy recap for Wed., Feb. 23

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Christine, piano teacher & church organist, auditioned for the show just before breast cancer surgery;

Patrick, a school administrator, has a different story than his wife about how they met in graduate school; and

Henry, a physician & professor, was on a Canadian quiz show at age 12 or 13. Henry is a two-day champ with winnings of $27,301.

Jeopardy!

HIGHWAYS & BYWAYS // THERE’S AN ANIMAL IN THAT TITLE // BROOM SERVICE // MUSICAL STYLES & GENRES // PUTTING THE CARBS // BEFORE THE HORSE

DD1 – $800 – HIGHWAYS & BYWAYS – Gular labor was used to build this 7,000-mile highway with the same name as a famous railroad (Henry won $2,000 to take the lead at $6,400.)

Scores going into DJ: Henry $5,800, Patrick $2,000, Christine $8,000.

Double Jeopardy!

NOTABLE PEOPLE // SCIENCE // COUNTRY NICKNAMES // ARE YOU SMARTER THAN A 1905 5TH GRADER? // CHILD ACTORS // FROM P TO Y

DD2 – $1,200 – NOTABLE PEOPLE – On her death in 2005, this civil rights activist became the first woman to lie in honor in the U.S. Capitol (Christine won $3,000 from her total of $14,000 vs. $9,800 for Henry.)

DD3 – $1,600 – COUNTRY NICKNAMES – Don’t be sad; this country is known as “India’s teardrop” (Christine lost $2,000 from her score of $18,200 vs. $9,800 for Henry.)

Scores going into FJ: Henry $17,000, Patrick $8,800, Christine $19,000.

Final Jeopardy!

PLAY CHARACTERS – A 1949 review noted the “wrong formulas for success” of this character & “fatal misconceptions about his place in the scheme of things”

Everyone was correct on FJ. Henry doubled up to $34,000 and Christine only wagered enough to tie Henry, resulting in a tiebreaker clue.

Tiebreaker – FLOWERS – After its inclusion in a 1915 poem, this red flower became a symbol of fallen World War I soldiers

Christine got in first and was correct to take the victory.

This is a good example of why, if the player in second really loves the FJ category, it’s never a terrible idea to go all-in. They’ll win more money if they are correct and the leader misses, or if for some reason the leader doesn’t bet enough to fully cover a double-up.

Almost Triple Stumper of the day: It looked for a moment that no one was going to get the clue about “Young Sheldon”, which would have been pretty funny.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Trans-Siberian? DD2 – Who was Rosa Parks? DD3 – What is Sri Lanka? FJ – Who is Willy Loman? Tiebreaker – What is poppy?

