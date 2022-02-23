Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Jobs (02/23/2022)

What role, if any, have your and your (potential) partner’s jobs played in your dating and relationship life? I don’t necessarily mean office romances (we’ve done those, but feel free to share either way), but any way in which a job can intersect with one’s personal life. Difficult schedules? Inspiration for romantic gestures? Perks which make life easier? Top secret friends of friends who can get romantic rivals out of the way? Emergencies which led to somebody being stood up? Or … anything else you can think of.

As always, anything related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

