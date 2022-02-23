Legends of Tomorrow/Batwoman Live Chat 2/23/22

Too Legit to Quit

With Gideon hurt, the Legends only have one way to save her. Once Evil Gideon is active, she continues to try to destroy the Legends, until Gideon reminds her of a certain protocol she must follow. Trying to help, Gideon negotiates a deal to save the Legends but to get them to agree, she breaks a major rule. Meanwhile, the Legends come up with another plan that could potentially solve all their problems.

We’re All Mad Here

Ryan, Sophie and Jada come together to formulate a plan to stop Marquis, while Mary seeks to make amends for the harm she did as Poison Ivy. Meanwhile, Alice continues to spiral out of control and contend with her mental demons.

