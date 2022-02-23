AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming: Yig Snake Granddaddy, Part 20

A Solid Plan

Excerpts from the notes of Bastian Updelver…

After escaping from the ambush in Alithe Yunmel, we made it back to the temple of Parabasti, only to find it in ruins again. There were no signs of our companions, though there were a handful of serpentfolk bodies and dinosaur corpses strewn about. Some of pit traps had even seen some use. Ku used a Sending spell to get a message to Gunner, and thankfully got a reply right away. They all made it out alive, with the help of Dandelion, the mummified cat/avatar of Bastet. We poked around a bit in the rubble until Dandelion appeared to bring us to others’ camp.

That was a very interesting experience. Dandelion started to walk down the temple steps, and then simply vanished into thin air. As my friends and I followed, we suddenly stepped into a strange place, nothing but grey mist in every direction. I believe we’d passed into the Astral Sea. Hazel spied a greenish glow in the distance, and with nothing else around to point our way, we headed in that direction. Very soon, we suddenly reappeared in the Yilan jungle, and found the rest of our companions waiting for us. We were miles from Parabasti though.

Dandelion let us know that the red snake totems we had destroyed were focuses for Gehir’s power. If we could destroy them all it would go a long way to crippling him and ending whatever insane plot the serpentfolk were hatching. While we had destroyed two already, we knew that were a half a dozen or more still standing, scattered around the jungle.

According to Anton’s map, the closest totem to our camp also happened to be the closest to Alithe Yunmel, where we had just escaped from. The idea of going back in that direction seemed unappealing, but we did have numbers on our side. We decided to take the full company to the first totem, so we’d be ready if the serpents from the town tried to attack. Once that totem was destroyed, we’d split into two groups, one heading north and the other west, to try and knock out the remaining totems as quickly as we could…

It took us a few days of travel to reach the first totem. Along the way, we ran into a serpentfolk patrol. There were two serpentfolk riding on the back of one of those huge lizard-skinned beasts with the nasty looking horns on its head, and one more warrior on the ground. Ku banished the dinosaur out from under the riders, which both fell to the ground. We routed the serpentfolk pretty quickly after that, though two of them tried to run and we had to chase them down. Nasty business, but at least we didn’t have to kill the dinosaur. Once the serpents were dead, we just got as far as away as possible before Ku’s spell ended and the beast reappeared. I like to think that we freed it from whatever charm the serpents used to control it.

Next day, while gathering some wild potatoes, we saw a huge swarm of insects coming our way. We ducked into some trees and I threw up a Web behind us to slow the swarm down. Worked like a charm, and we managed to escape from the swarm without much trouble. Also killed a snake that was large enough to feed the whole company for a night.

We finally reached the snake totem the next morning. There were no signs of serpentfolk about, but it looked like the vegetation nearby was growing at a remarkable pace–any recent tracks may have been already grown over. Like we’d seen before, the red stone snake had a skeleton tied to it, apparently a sacrifice victim, which Anton cut down. Searching the body, he found pouch full of silver, a fossilized claw, a large aquamarine, and a shortbow with a minor enchantment on it, which he gave to Hazel. While Hazel started a seance to try and talk to the spirit of the victim, Gunner and Minty got to work smashing the totem into dust. It bled when their axes cut into the stone, something I don’t think I’ll ever get used to seeing, no matter how many of these things we destroy. In the meantime, Hazel’s seance was successful, and we learned that the woman’s name was Laurel, and as we suspected she’d been killed by Gehir, whom she called “Cerastes,” in some kind of ritual. She didn’t know much more than that, but we took the time to give the remains a proper burial in the woods nearby–Leah was able to dig a decent grave very quickly by magic. Hazel swore she heard a voice whisper “Thank you” after we finished, and the new magic bow felt warmer in her hands. It seems like the enchantment on the bow grew more powerful, particularly when used against serpentfolk…

