The George Cascone Night Thread Is a Hit

In 2010, a Kansas City woman hired a hit man to kill her ex-husband, a used car dealer named George Cascone. As is the way of these things, the plot failed. Shortly thereafter, the media turned up and struck gold with the single greatest interview in the history of local news.

With admirable calm and astonishing frankness, George Cascone answers any and all questoins, from how he was informed of the plot to what he might have done to make his ex-wife want to kill him.

George Cascone – Used Car Salesman, Player

I have long maintained that criminal masterminds–if they exist at all–are rare, and true crime is almost always more like Fargo than anything else. And here we have George Cascone, who is more like a Coen Brothers character than anyone the Coen Brothers ever wrote. Sadly, it appears that Mr. Cascone passed away a few years ago, but with this interview he gave the world an incredible gift. Enjoy.

