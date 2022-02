…How did we get here?!?

Quarter-Finals Results

Match 1: “Life During Wartime” (Stop Making Sense version) (35) vs. “This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody)” (29)

Match 2: “Once in a Lifetime” (49) vs. “Burning Down the House” (16)

Voting ends 22 February, 9PM EDT

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...