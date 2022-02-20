WW177: Werewolf of the Creek Sign Ups

Who’s gonna help when the danger overwhelms
And the mysteries are piled high?
Who’s gonna be around, never gonna let you down
When you’re on a wild ride?
Your friends are always by your side
It’s Craig of the Creek, he’s gonna save the day!
It’s Craig of the Creek!
Craig of the Creek does Werewolf! King Xavier wishes to annex your side of the creek with the lure of unlimited candy.
Looking for 20 players, but can handle more if the sign ups go that way.
RP Request: Players may choose any RP but they must identify as a subsection of Creek groups. Ex: Jack Dawson from Titanic and I’m a Yacht Kid. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles could be Sewer Kids or Ninja Kids.
If you haven’t watched Craig of the Creek, I highly recommend it. It’s currently airing on Cartoon Network and backlogs are up on HBOMax.
Roles
The Creek (16+)
Craig: Investigator
Every night Craig chooses one person to investigate. He will get a result of either Other Side or Creek Kid. Traitors will thus read as Creek Kid until a successful recruitment.
Kelsey: 2 shot Vigilante
Kelsey will get 2 chances to take down the King’s BFF Maya. If she hits Maya, she will earn a third vig shot.
The Green Poncho: Back up Vigilante
Takes over if Kelsey is killed before using her second shot. Inherits the unused shots, and will also earn a third shot by hitting Maya.
JP: Medic
Every night JP will choose a player to heal. He cannot heal himself, cannot heal the same person on consecutive nights.
Bryson: Watcher
Chooses one player to watch every night.
Kit: Vendor
Runs the Trading Tree. Starting with Night 0 she trades with two fellow kids. Anyone may offer a trade to Kit. Items may or may not have value, and will be communicated to the owner when appropriate.
Vanilla Creek
The rest of the kids are just trying to play at the Creek or trade at the Trading Tree. Creek Kid Message: “You are Vanilla Town. Your only power is your voice and your vote. The Creek wins when the Serial Killer and all Other Siders have been eliminated.”
The Bridge (1) – If numbers provide for it
Roger the Troll: Serial Killer
Paralyzes one kid per night with a riddle
The Other Side (5)
King Xavier: Recruiter wolf
Recruits Creek kids with the promise of unlimited candy. Assigns kills. Submits one name nightly to turn Traitor into a Vanilla wolf. Does not know the identity of the Traitors.
Maya: Wolf roleblocker
Cannot block and kill unless they’re the final wolf. Does not know the identity of the Traitors.
King’s Champion: Vanilla wolf
Kills town on Xavier’s command. Promotes traitor to champion if Xavier dies without a recruitment
Bobby: Traitor
Desperate to gain candy and willing to sell out the Creek Kids for better access. Knows the identity of the King’s Champion, but not of the other wolves or the fellow traitor.
Eliza: Traitor
Thinks an alignment with King Xavier is worthy of her social standing. Does know the identity of Maya, but not of the other wolves or the fellow traitor.
Rules
Win Conditions:
Creek: Wins when all Other Side or Unaligned threats are eliminated. Traitors only count as Wolves after successful recruitment
Other Side: Wins when number of players equal the Creek kids and the SKs are eliminated
Rules
All typical werewolf rules apply. A Day phase where you vote for who to kill attempting to catch scum suspects, a night phase where rolled players use their powers.
Order of operations: Blocking > Healing > Investigating > Recruiting > Vigilante
Do not quote. from any of your QT’s. Do not edit comments
Participation: Try to make at least three posts per Game-Day
Roleplaying is not required from Creek Groups but it is heavily encouraged. Any RP is possible as long as it fits into a group, like the Witches or the 10 Speeds.
Attack arguments, not people, and be nice to each other
Players
- Nate –
- Kim – Sparkle Cadet
- Lamb –
- sic – Fillmore
- Mrs Spiders Hunts Man –
- Cork –
- Chum –
- Side –
- Josephus – Box Prince
Back ups
1.
2.
Graveyard
1.
2.
Creek Groups
Please align your RP to one of the following groups. This will have no bearing on your alignment:
The Elders of the Creek: Teenagers that claim to have been at the Creek the longest; love anime, older cartoons, D&D
The Fredites: Children who worship a local dog named Fred for his decision making
10 Speeds: Mountain-bike loving group of kids and hang out at the bike park
The Tea Timers: Rich, elegant, and sneaky kids who dedicate themselves to tea time
Witches of the Creek: Teens that come to the Creek at night and dress goth. Might have actual powers
The Ninja Kids: Obsessed with Japanese culture that reside at the waterfall
The Sewer Kids: Swimmers who reside in the sewers
Cardboard City: Children who dress in and engineer with cardboard
The Horse Girls: Play in the meadow, have horse mannerisms
The Alliance of Science: runs experiments in the creek
The Paintballers: Strategic paintball players
The Junior Forest Scouts: Boy scouts
The Plush Kids: Worship their stuffed animals
Creek Daycare: Babysitters of younger siblings
Spreadsheet
I reserve the right to adjust/balance based on sign ups