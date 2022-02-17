Peacemaker Season 1 Episode 8 Discussion

EAGLY ALERT!
!!PEACEMAKER IS GETTING A SECOND SEASON!!
We learned back in September 2020 that HBO Max had given the green light to a Peacemaker series as a spinoff from the upcoming The Suicide Squad film. The spin-off series for this will run for eight episodes in a straight-to-series order with Cena reprising the role. This discussion is for the just this episode and what came before. If you want to talk about things from the comics that may be spoilers, please use the spoiler tag on them as not everyone reads comics.
With James Gunn producing and directing some of it based on scripts by Gunn, it was filmed in Vancouver, Canada and is streaming exclusively on HBO Max.
The main cast includes:
- John Cena as Christopher Smith / Peacemaker: A merciless killer who believes in achieving peace at any cost.
- Steve Agee as John Economos: The warden of the Belle Reve penitentiary and an aide to Amanda Waller.
- Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo. Gunn described her as a co-lead of the series with a different political view from Peacemaker’s.
- Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith: Peacemaker’s father.
- Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt: An NSA agent who is an aide to Amanda Waller.
- Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase / Vigilante: A district attorney and crimefighter who can quickly heal from injuries.
- Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn
Plot Concept: Set after the events of The Suicide Squad (2021), the series explores the origins of Peacemaker and his subsequent missions.
