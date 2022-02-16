The Eagleman Night Thread Strikes Back and Has Still Got Something For You

First, there was Eagleman. He was a hero. Then there was Eaglewoman. She was like Batwoman, I guess. Then finally, there was the conclusion to the epic trilogy, which saw Eagleman face off against his sworn nemesis–Freak Dealer!



This is the most ambitious of Eagleman’s commercials, but also by far the worst. You can’t tell me they didn’t know what they were doing when Eagleman makes a farting sound as he shoots “eggs” out of his butt as weapons. And yes, the “catchphrases” the fans know and love are here.



Have a fantastic night filled with LOW RATES, Avocados!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...