Talking Heads Song Tournament Quarter-Finals

Round 1 Results

Match 1: “Life During Wartime” (Stop Making Sense version) (48) vs. “Life During Wartime” (15)

Match 2: “Psycho Killer” (44) vs. “Once in a Lifetime” (Stop Making Sense version) (28)

Match 3: “This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody)” (47) vs. “Crossyed and Painless” (20)

Match 4: “And She Was” (39) vs. “Girlfriend Is Better” (31)

Match 5: “Once in a Lifetime” (62) vs. “Houses in Motion” (8)

Match 6: “(Nothing But) Flowers” (34) vs. “Born Under Punches (The Heat Goes On)” (27)

Match 7: “Road to Nowhere” (46) vs. “Take Me to the River” (Stop Making Sense version) (26)

Match 8: “Burning Down the House” (52) vs. “Don’t Worry About the Government” (14)

Some sweet stats:

Song with lowest votes to progress to the next round – “(Nothing But) Flowers” (34) in an extremely close match against “Born Under Punches (The Heat Goes On)” (27).

Song with most votes to be eliminated – “Girlfriend Is Better” (31) in a close match against “And She Was” (39).

Biggest beatdown – “Once in a Lifetime” (62) beat “Houses in Motion” (8) by a whopping 54 votes.

Voting ends 18 February, 9PM EDT

