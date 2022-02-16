Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Feb 16

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Emily, a customer service rep, is an award-winning baker;

Charles, a geographer, hosted royalty in his tiny New York apartment; and

Dave, a writer, has been to every state except Mississippi. Dave is a three-day champ with winnings of $69,200.

Jeopardy!

FLICK PICS // NAVAL CONFLICT // GREEK LETTERS, ROMAN NUMERALS // KID LIT // 6-LETTER ADVERBS // THE LYIN’ IN WINTER

DD1 – $800 – NAVAL CONFLICT – On August 2, 1964, North Vietnamese torpedo boats fired on the Maddox, a U.S. destroyer, in this body of water (Charles added $1,200 to his leading score of $5,200.)

Scores going into DJ: Dave $4,400, Charles $6,400, Emily $3,600.

Double Jeopardy!

COUNTRIES ON THE EQUATOR // PLANETARY TALK // OUR AVIAN FRIENDS // TV MOMS // LOST // 4 WORDS

DD2 – $800 – 4 WORDS – This 4-word phrase occurs 8 times in a landmark 1963 speech (Charles won $2,500 from his total of $6,000 vs. $4,000 for Dave.

DD3 – $1,600 – LOST – John Dos Passos & Archibald MacLeish were among the 1920s writers known collectively as this (Emily, after considerable deliberation, bet $2,000 from her score of $9,200 and was correct vs. $16,500 for Charles.)

Scores going into FJ: Dave $9,200, Charles $18,500, Emily $13,200.

Final Jeopardy!

18th CENTURY HISTORY – The stated aim of this period was using violence to achieve political goals; its success aided in its demise in under a year

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Charles dropped $8,000 to win with $10,500.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the bird features the adjective “pinnate” means having the shape of are feathers.

Ken’s Korner: He acknowledged that Dave had earned a mohawk-free introduction, but didn’t give him one.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is the Gulf of Tonkin? DD2 – What are “I have a dream”? DD3 – What is the Lost Generation? FJ – What was the Reign of Terror?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...