Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Privacy vs. Sharing (02/16/2022)

Some people regale their social circle with their latest and grandest (or most embarrassing) dating exploits, others are just barely comfortable announcing that they’ve been seeing somebody after a year of having gone steady. How do you handle sharing your dating (or even sex) life with your friends and family? If at all.

As always, anything related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

