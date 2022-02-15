Tuesday’s Politics thread is back in business!

And in what business am I, you ask? Posting three tweets, asking you all to be kind, working hard to make sure my sentences don’t end in prepositions, and getting on with my actual business. You know, the job kind. Anyhooooooo….

check out the Bates number on the Mazars letter pic.twitter.com/tPKLL7q8oF — George Conway (@gtconway3d) February 14, 2022

Mr. Kellyanne Conway seems to think that Mazars has supplied 525,838 documents to prosecutors. That amount of paper could clog every toilet in Trump Tower twice! Looks like The Idiot could be going down Al Capone-style, which makes sense.

Hopefully, PM Arden has better luck getting rid of Wellington’s protestors than PM Trudeau has.

New Zealand’s prime minister says protesters who oppose coronavirus mandates are using “intimidation and harassment,” as the convoy of demonstrators continues to disrupt the capital of Wellington. https://t.co/OQRZ1A6lOE pic.twitter.com/0bbGTsqjNt — ABC News (@ABC) February 15, 2022

(Side note, this thread about infiltrators taking over Canadian protest thread is a treat! If you missed it, here it is:)

Anti-mandate protesters are holding a twitter space “emergency meeting” in response to the state of emergency.



One who was at the Windsor/Detroit border blockade tells a story of how their communications were infiltrated, leading to organizational collapse… — Paul McLeod (@pdmcleod) February 14, 2022

Ok, not counting that one. ONE MORE…

Thankfully, the Democrat running for mayor in Louisville, KY is safe and the suspect is in custody.

A suspect is in custody after a shooting that targeted Craig Greenberg, a Democratic mayoral candidate in Louisville, Ky. Authorities said the motive of the shooter is unclear. (@WFPLNews)https://t.co/fCitXWa5nL — NPR (@NPR) February 14, 2022

OK, there’s your three plus one more that was too damn funny not to share. So what are we gonna do today? Be kind! To whom are we going to be kind? Ourselves and others! What else are we going to do? Be cool, be vaccinated and boosted, and behave!

