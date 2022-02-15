Tuesday’s Politics thread is back in business!

And in what business am I, you ask? Posting three tweets, asking you all to be kind, working hard to make sure my sentences don’t end in prepositions, and getting on with my actual business. You know, the job kind. Anyhooooooo….
Mr. Kellyanne Conway seems to think that Mazars has supplied 525,838 documents to prosecutors. That amount of paper could clog every toilet in Trump Tower twice! Looks like The Idiot could be going down Al Capone-style, which makes sense.
Hopefully, PM Arden has better luck getting rid of Wellington’s protestors than PM Trudeau has.
(Side note, this thread about infiltrators taking over Canadian protest thread is a treat! If you missed it, here it is:)
Ok, not counting that one. ONE MORE…
Thankfully, the Democrat running for mayor in Louisville, KY is safe and the suspect is in custody.
OK, there’s your three plus one more that was too damn funny not to share. So what are we gonna do today? Be kind! To whom are we going to be kind? Ourselves and others! What else are we going to do? Be cool, be vaccinated and boosted, and behave!