Avocado Weekly Movie Thread (2/15)

Welcome to the Weekly Movie Thread, your place on the Avocado to discuss films with your fellow commenters. Want to make a recommendation? Looking for recommendations? Want to share your opinions of movies, both new and classic?

This week we see the Netflix release of the latest Texas Chainsaw Massacre entry.

Or not.

The reviews have been unkind.

Producer Fede Alvarez explains the movie thusly:

“It’s basically the same character, who is still alive. Our take on it was this guy probably disappeared after everything he’s done. You know, how do you catch a guy who has a mask? Once he removes the mask and runs away, it’s very easy for him to hide somewhere. This story will pick it up many, many years after the original story. He’s been in hiding for a long, long time, trying to be a good person.

“These people arriving in this town are going to awaken the giant.”

So good so far. He continues:

“Some people love Texas Chainsaw 2. I love a lot of things about that movie — it’s so wacky and of its time. But the rest is such a mess canon-wise. I think it’s up to you to decide when and how the events of the other movies happen.”

Wait, what? I’m sorry Fede…. but this is straight up Vanita “Stretch” Brock erasure.

And also Dennis Hopper’s Lefty Enright.

I get the temptation to go back to the roots of what made you fall in love with a movie in the first place. But saying that the first movie exists while everything else doesn’t is one of the most annoying tactics in filmmaking. It’s far less annoying to straight up make a remake. At least you’re not inherently saying that only the first one was worth it and the rest is disposable.

Besides, TCM2 was directed by Tobe Hooper. You know… the guy who directed the first one? Why are you to interfere with his vision, Fede Alvarez?

Still, there is a kernel of a good concept there. Namely… what if Leatherface… but he was old? So, what, the Logan of Texas Chainsaw Massacre? That I’m good with. Has he really gotten into restoring classic cars, as evinced from the abandoned chassis in the original film? Did he sell all his land to developers, and he now resides in a decent retirement community just outside of town? Does he pine for the memory of a feisty radio DJ that he’s not sure really existed? Give me this, Fede, and all will be forgiven.

There are a lot of films I’d love to see, but the principle characters are now in an older, more mature place in their lives.

It was the best thing about Matrix Resurrections. It made Logan one of the best X-Men movies. It was a thing people looked forward to in the recent Star Wars films. And… I’m pretty sure some of you wanted to see what The Last Picture Show characters were up to. Good for you, Texasville.

Today’s bonus prompt: what movie would you like to see revisited… only the characters are old?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...