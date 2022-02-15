Triviacados: Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Can the first person here each day create two Results threads (the first one for Wordle and the second one for Sporcle trivia) so they’re always first when sorted by Oldest?

Quiz Note: This only includes sets of 3 countries that match. These use the standard common shortened UN/Sporcle names for this.

Or visit the quiz here.

Sunday: Miscellaneous

Monday: Literature

Tuesday: Geography

Wednesday: Music

Thursday: History

Friday: Movies & TV

Saturday: Science & Nature

If you’d like to create the Sunday quiz (or use a quiz you’ve already created), just let forget_it_jake know on the Triviacados thread.

