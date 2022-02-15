30 Day Music Challenge Encore Day 15: Favorite Country Song Or Artist

Thanks to Sir Simon Milligan for the prompts this month!

February is now underway and while this is a slightly shorter month we’re going to use it to get our groove going and talk about music.

Our latest prompt for the month is one where we want to talk about country music! Today, we want to know what your favorite country song or country artist is across the years. Was there an influential one in your younger days that still stands out? Or do you keep up with all the fresh hits now?

Bonus Prompt: Who is your least favorite country artist?

