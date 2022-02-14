The Love on a Leash Night Thread is Really Fucking Stupid

Recently I discovered that a movie called Love on a Leash. It’s a low budget romantic comedy about a handsome man who is cursed to be a dog by day, a human by night. The only way to break the spell is true love.



Anyway he falls in love with a woman who takes him home. There are scenes in the movie in which the two of them sleep together when he’s a human, only for her to be shocked when she wakes up and finds he’s turned back into a dog.



I don’t want to shock anyone, but this movie is really stupid. I haven’t watched it in its entirety yet, but it is on my list for sure, as it looks like a gold mine of terrible. However, it also looks harmless….well, harmless if you don’t make dark jokes about the woman sleeping with a dog.



You can watch the hilariously trailer for this film that actually exists here. Have a magical night, Avocados!



Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...