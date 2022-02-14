Talking Heads Song Tournament Round 2

Let’s see what made it!

Round 1 Results

Match 1: “Life During Wartime” (Stop Making Sense version) (43) vs. “Making Flippy Floppy” (10)

Match 2: “Life During Wartime” (44) vs. “Love → Building on Fire” (The Name of This Band is Talking Heads version) (11)

Match 3: “Psycho Killer” (57) vs. “Found a Job” (9)

Match 4: “Once in a Lifetime” (Stop Making Sense version) (40) vs. “Wild Wild Life” (25)

Match 5: “This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody)” (47) vs. “Stay Up Late” (12)

Match 6: “Crosseyed and Painless” (29) vs. “Heaven” (28)

Match 7: “And She Was” (44) vs. “I Zimbra” (19)

Match 8: “Girlfriend Is Better” (27) vs. “Thank You for Sending me an Angel” (22)

Match 9: “Once in a Lifetime” (56) vs. “Slippery People” (Stop Making Sense version) (6)

Match 10: “Houses in Motion” (22) vs. “The Great Curve” (21)

Match 11: “(Nothing But) Flowers” (31) vs. “Memories Can’t Wait” (15)

Match 12: “Born Under Punches (The Heat Goes On)” (29) vs. “Cities” (19)

Match 13: “Road to Nowhere” (43) vs. “Slippery People” (15)

Match 14: “Take Me to the River” (Stop Making Sense version) (30) vs. “Take Me to the River” (28)

Match 15: “Don’t Worry About the Government” (31) vs. “Drugs” (12)

Match 16: “Burning Down the House” (62) vs. “The Lady Don’t Mind” (6)

Some sweet stats:

Song with lowest votes to progress to the next round – “Houses in Motion“ (22) in an extremely close match against “Houses in Motion The Great Curve” (21).

Song with most votes to be eliminated – The studio version of “Take Me to the River” (28) in an extremely close match against the Stop Making Sense version (30).

Biggest beatdown – “Burning Down the House” (62) beat “The Lady Don’t Mind” (6) by a whopping 56 votes.

Voting ends 16 February, 9PM EDT

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...