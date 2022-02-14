The Monday Politics Thread Is Hitting Up The Valentine’s Day Candy Sales

It’s not just inflation — corporate greed is also partially to blame for the rising prices you’re paying

Our own experience as consumers informs us that prices on various goods and services are rising, and the inflation rate, derived from the CPI, confirms that our experience is true. But what the CPI can’t explain — at least, not fully — is how and why inflation is rising. Business Insider

Are we really just going to let people with Covid walk around and infect us?

When Sajid Javid tweeted earlier today that we ‘expect to be able to end remaining restrictions – including the requirement to self-isolate – a full month early’, all I could think was: why? Independent

In a first, former prisoner takes seat in New York State Assembly

As far as Eddie Gibbs knows, he is the first person elected to the New York State Legislature who previously served time in prison, but shortly before his inauguration on Thursday he recalled wondering if he could ever shake the stigma of his manslaughter conviction more than 30 years ago. Reuters

Flushed or just lost to history? Trump leaves hole in the record

Historians say the destruction or misappropriation of White House records is a threat to posterity and the public interest. It could also be a criminal act. NBC News

Erin Jackson of US 1st Black woman to win speedskating gold

“Hopefully, this has an effect,” Jackson said. “Hopefully, we’ll see more minorities, especially in the USA, getting out and trying these winter sports.” AP News

American Erin Jackson wins 500m speed skating gold at Winter Olympics after teammate gave up spot

The 29-year-old Jackson is the first US woman to win a speed skating gold at the Olympics since Bonnie Blair did so in 1994, as well as the first Black woman to win an individual medal in speed skating at the Olympics, according to Team USA. CNN

When Nixon met Mao: 50 years later, reverberations are still felt

In February 1972, US president Richard Nixon defied conventional foreign policy wisdom when he arrived in Beijing for a series of meetings with Chinese leader Mao Zedong, who also took a significant risk in hosting the American president. In recognition of the historical importance of the trip, the South China Morning Post is running a multimedia series that will explore some of the most interesting points of the past 50 years in US-China relations. Our first piece, by Robert Delaney and Kinling Lo, begins with the first fumbling attempts to start a dialogue, runs through the highs and lows of the past half-century and asks whether Nixon’s objective has been buried by the bilateral acrimony of recent years. South China Morning Post

The Equal Rights Amendment and what it would do, explained

While part of the contention over the ERA is about unresolved constitutional questions, it has also been hotly debated for what it could — and couldn’t — do for women in America, with the arguments evolving over time especially since the second-wave feminist movement. The ERA has long been just as controversial as the issues it could affect, including abortion. CNN

Afghanistan: Anger over US 9/11 compensation declaration

Afghans have protested a US decision to use Afghanistan’s assets to compensate the families of 9/11 victims. A total of $7 billion will be split between relief for Afghans and payments to 9/11 victims. Deutsche Welle

Former Homeland Security Official Calls Trump Mind Numbingly Incompetent With Classified Info

So I have to start with the hypocrisy though because it is not just hypocrisy. It is that Donald Trump himself was mind-numbingly incompetent when it came to the protection of classified intelligence. So it is not just that he criticized Clinton and then did something similar. He did something vastly worse on multiple occasions, so much so that we were scared, legitimately scared to take classified sensitive information into the Oval Office and tell to tell the President Of The United States about it. We would talk about it before we would go in and when we got certain briefs can we talk to the President Of The United States about this, because there was a worry that he would leak information to the public to foreign adversaries. Politics USA

More States Want to Restrict How LGBTQ+ People, Issues Are Discussed in Schools

At least seven states have introduced bills to regulate how textbooks and school curriculums talk about LGBTQ+ people or how teachers can discuss gender identity and sexual orientation with students. Teen Vogue

12-Year Old Black Swimmer Nearly Disqualified In Wisconsin For Wearing “Black Lives Matter” Swimsuit

The official incorrectly stated the swimsuit went against USA Swimming’s policy of no political language and was overruled. The Root

Protest blockade of Canada-U.S. bridge declared over

More steps will be needed to reopen the Ambassador Bridge, a link between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, and key to binational trade. NBC News

US: Over 130,000 Russian troops now staged outside Ukraine

Some airlines canceled flights to the Ukrainian capital and troops there unloaded fresh shipments of weapons from NATO members Sunday, as its president sought to project confidence in the face of U.S. warnings of possible invasion within days by a growing number of Russian forces. AP News

Frank-Walter Steinmeier elected to second term as German president

German politicians and delegates from across the country reelected Frank-Walter Steinmeier to the largely ceremonial role of head of state. Deutsche Welle

Canadian police arrest protesters, regain control of Ambassador Bridge after 7-day stalemate

Windsor Police Service Chief Pam Mizuno said 25-30 arrests were made during the crackdown and 12 vehicles were seized that were in or near the blockade on Huron Church Road near the bridge. Authorities did not disclose how many police officers were deployed. The Detroit News

‘Where can I go?’: Hong Kong journalism students face a difficult choice amid crackdown

“When I first entered journalism school, the biggest concern was poor pay. Now I am worrying about job opportunities, companies getting shut down, or even possibly being arrested,” said one fourth-year journalism student. Hong Kong Free Press

White-Passing: Means to an End or Privilege?

A TikTok video has gone viral of a woman discovering for the first time she is African American. Her grandmother passed as white and never revealed the secret. The Root

The Panic of 1893: How Republicans have hurt the economy and perpetuated a myth to blame Democrats

This should not come as a surprise to anyone. The economy has performed better under Democrats than Republicans since at least World War II. CNN Business reported that since 1945, the Standard & Poor’s 500 — a market index of 500 leading U.S. publicly traded companies — has averaged an annual gain of 11.2% during years when Democrats controlled the White House, and a 6.9% average gain under Republicans. Milwaukee Independent

To Black Cosplayers, a Love Letter

From the dawn of what would become fandom as we know it, cosplay has been a part of how fans expressed themselves and showed their interest in different nerdy properties. For Black fans in particular, cosplaying became a way to embody the characters they knew and loved – characters that didn’t always look like them. Despite frequent pushback from other cosplayers, con-goers, and loads of people on the internet, Black cosplayers have continued to embrace a fandom activity that allows them to bring their nerdy fantasies to life and see themselves in pop culture spaces like never before. Teen Vogue

This week in history: The first Negro History Week recognition

In 1926, Dr. Carter G. Woodson created the first Negro History Week, which would eventually evolve into Black History Month. Here’s a look at how it was first covered in the Chicago Daily News. Chicago Sun Times

‘A slap in the face’: pipeline violates civil rights, say New Yorkers

Residents have been protesting National Grid’s pipeline, which bypasses wealthier, whiter Brooklyn areas, since 2020 The Guardian

Map: Covid-19 deaths have more than doubled in five states

Caste Discrimination Exists in the U.S., Too—But a Movement to Outlaw It Is Growing

What is caste? How is caste discrimination expressed? And why are protections against caste discrimination an urgent issue in the U.S.? Time

