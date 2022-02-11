The Friday PT Looks for America!

Another one of my favorite political(ish) songs is America by Simon & Garfunkel! This song tells the story of Paul Simon and Kathy Chitty as they travel by way of buses and hitchhiking across America. During this trip Paul Simon suffers an existential crisis about being an American and what that means to him. Now I am not nor have I ever hitchhiked anywhere but I still relate hard to Simon’s crisis and especially the last few years as I questioned the meaning of America itself. Ever the optimist though I’m sure when I find the answer it’ll be at least satisfactory.
Ooh Also this week I am not busy on Thursday evenings so here is a roundup of interesting articles and videos I’ve seen this week:
- Andy Greenberg at Wired tells the tale of hacker P4x and his revenge hacking of the North Korean Internet succeeding in crippling it for a while
- Rebecca Leber at Vox on Natural Gas and the myth of it being a clean fuel
- A report by Orion Lummler The 19th on the score of anti LGBTQ+ education bills being proposed in state houses
- Carlos Greaves at McSweeny’s tells us what a Comedian’s real jobs is
- Legal Kimchi a really underrated D&D YouTuber has a video on International Relations in D&D and it is very nerdy! I love it check out his channel!
- Rebecca Bengal with an amazing piece on the kickass Betty Davis (RIP)
- Zoey Goto at the BBC with an article on the discovery of the Clotilda the US’s last Slave Ship
That’s it for me this week! Remember: No Hog Poggling, No McSquirrel Violations, Tip your local Clam Fighter and Be Excellent To Each Other
