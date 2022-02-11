The Weekly Wrestling Thread Is Limitless

This is the weekly wrestling thread. Do your weekly discussing of pro wrestling here. From a good Dynamite this week, to an episode of NXT featuring a spoiled rich lady battling a lady in pajamas over a credit card – there’s something for everyone this week. In fact, there’s a TJPW show happening right as I throw this together that I should really catch up on.

Feel free to drop any news of the week in the comments below – no matter about the true person who went through the Forbidden Door this past week or anything else. Enjoy the thread!

