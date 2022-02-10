The Nice Night Thread of 690,069 Upvotes

Earlier today on Thursday the 10th of February 2022, Joey Blowey reached the nice count of 690,069 Upvotes!
I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Academy, Dikachu for creating this place, my various pandering schemes, the CSC, The Garbage Ape, and Disqus for re-instating my lost upvotes.
But most of all, I would like to thank you members of the Avocado. Without you guys, this momentous event would have never been accomplished. You are the real heroes!
