RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World: Episode 2 Discussion Thread

Hey, kitty girls! Welcome to this week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World!

This season, nine queens from Drag Race franchises across the globe compete in the true Olympics of Drag. In this week’s episode, it’s the RuPaul Ball! The global glamazons must serve three looks on the runway – including an outfit they must create from scratch that Mama Ru herself would want to wear.

Who will impress guest judge, Bafta-winning comedy star Daisy May Cooper? Let’s find out!

As per usual, this thread is for discussing the episode both as it airs and afterwards. Not everyone will likely be watching this episode at the same time, so please exercise judgment when it comes to using spoiler tags. Especially spoilery details are advised to be placed in spoiler tags.

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy this week’s episode!

