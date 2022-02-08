Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Feb. 8

Please welcome today’s contestants:
- Andrés. a Cornell student, had some ambitious and not-so-ambitious goals as a child;
- Krystle, an executive assistant, is a 100% genetically identical twin; and
- Lawrence, a nursing student and stay-at-home uncle, has promised a trip to Hawaii as a learning reward. Lawrence is a one-day champ with winnings of $23,201.
Jeopardy!
A CONFRONTATION OF BIBLICAL PROPORTIONS // THE LAST THOUSAND YEARS // AROUND THE USA // COOKING AIDS // THE SONG TITLE PRONOUN // 2-SYLLABLE WORDS
DD1 – $1,000 – THE LAST THOUSAND YEARS – In November 1853 Russia destroyed Turkey’s fleet in the Black Sea; France & Britain came to Turkey’s aid in this war (Lawrence won $1,000 from his score of $1,200 to take the lead.)
Scores going into DJ: Lawrence $5,800, Krystle $7,000, Andrés -$200.
Double Jeopardy!
READ THE ROOM! // SOUTH AMERICAN CAPITALS // HIS BIG PAINT SALE // CONNECT FOUR// JUST “Z” MOVIE YOU YOU // WHAT ACUTE ACCENT
DD2 – $1,600 – SOUTH AMERICAN CAPITALS – Guyana’s capital was founded in 1781 & named for him, a far-off king at the time (Andrés lost $1,000 from his total of $200.)
DD3 – $1,600 – READ THE ROOM! – biography.com reports Frank Case, this hotel’s “savvy manager, soon moved (the group) to a round table in the Rose Room” (Krystle lost $1,200 from her score of $8,200 vs. $6,600 for Lawrence.)
Scores going into FJ: Lawrence $10,200, Krystle $10,600, Andrés $800.
Final Jeopardy!
20th CENTURY FICTION – The author’s foreword to this novel says, “When I read it now I feel myself back again on the steamer from Aswan to Wadi Halfa”
For the second straight game, only Lawrence was correct on FJ. He added $10,190 to win with $20,390 for a two-day total of $43,591. The percentage play would have been to go with a somewhat smaller bet, but he chose to go very big and the gamble paid off.
Odds and Ends
- Andrés was ruled incorrec for responding “Ramses III” for a clue about a ruler from the book of Exodus. The writers wanted “Pharaoh”, but likely also would have accepted “Ramses II”.
- If Ken had been there, I’m sure he would have been amused by a clue making reference to a “rake”, a callback to his infamous “What’s a ho?” response.
- Mayim said “the Jeopardy! round”, so maybe she retroactively heard the feedback.
Correct Qs: DD1 – What is the Crimean War? DD2 – Who was George III? (Andrés responded with Georgetown, the capital, rather than the king.) DD3 – What is Algonquin? FJ – What is “Death on the Nile”?