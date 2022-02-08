Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Feb. 8

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Andrés. a Cornell student, had some ambitious and not-so-ambitious goals as a child;

Krystle, an executive assistant, is a 100% genetically identical twin; and

Lawrence, a nursing student and stay-at-home uncle, has promised a trip to Hawaii as a learning reward. Lawrence is a one-day champ with winnings of $23,201.

Jeopardy!

A CONFRONTATION OF BIBLICAL PROPORTIONS // THE LAST THOUSAND YEARS // AROUND THE USA // COOKING AIDS // THE SONG TITLE PRONOUN // 2-SYLLABLE WORDS

DD1 – $1,000 – THE LAST THOUSAND YEARS – In November 1853 Russia destroyed Turkey’s fleet in the Black Sea; France & Britain came to Turkey’s aid in this war (Lawrence won $1,000 from his score of $1,200 to take the lead.)

Scores going into DJ: Lawrence $5,800, Krystle $7,000, Andrés -$200.

Double Jeopardy!

READ THE ROOM! // SOUTH AMERICAN CAPITALS // HIS BIG PAINT SALE // CONNECT FOUR// JUST “Z” MOVIE YOU YOU // WHAT ACUTE ACCENT

DD2 – $1,600 – SOUTH AMERICAN CAPITALS – Guyana’s capital was founded in 1781 & named for him, a far-off king at the time (Andrés lost $1,000 from his total of $200.)

DD3 – $1,600 – READ THE ROOM! – biography.com reports Frank Case, this hotel’s “savvy manager, soon moved (the group) to a round table in the Rose Room” (Krystle lost $1,200 from her score of $8,200 vs. $6,600 for Lawrence.)

Scores going into FJ: Lawrence $10,200, Krystle $10,600, Andrés $800.

Final Jeopardy!

20th CENTURY FICTION – The author’s foreword to this novel says, “When I read it now I feel myself back again on the steamer from Aswan to Wadi Halfa”

For the second straight game, only Lawrence was correct on FJ. He added $10,190 to win with $20,390 for a two-day total of $43,591. The percentage play would have been to go with a somewhat smaller bet, but he chose to go very big and the gamble paid off.

Odds and Ends

Andrés was ruled incorrec for responding “Ramses III” for a clue about a ruler from the book of Exodus. The writers wanted “Pharaoh”, but likely also would have accepted “Ramses II”.

If Ken had been there, I’m sure he would have been amused by a clue making reference to a “rake”, a callback to his infamous “What’s a ho?” response.

Mayim said “the Jeopardy! round”, so maybe she retroactively heard the feedback.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is the Crimean War? DD2 – Who was George III? (Andrés responded with Georgetown, the capital, rather than the king.) DD3 – What is Algonquin? FJ – What is “Death on the Nile”?

