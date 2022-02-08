Weekly LGBT+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!
Rules for this discussion:
- All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.
- Please put anything graphic behind a tag.
- As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.
In news:
Stalking Remains a Problem for Women and LGBTQ+ People
South Dakota Just Banned Trans Youth From School Athletics
How Amy Schneider Conquered Vocal Dysphoria, Internet Trolls, and 40 Games to Make Jeopardy! History
Today’s project of the day is Dear Senthuran by Akwaeke Emezi