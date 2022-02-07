WW176: Oops! All Cupids: The Cult of the Red Pill Sign-Ups

Welcome back to Oops! All Cupids Werewolf, the game where every Wolf is also a Cupid??

This year, the Cupids have had a change of heart. They’re now on the side of Town, because a new threat is here: The Cult of the Red Pill.

The number of Cupids in the game is dependent on how many players sign up. Possible Cupids include an Inquisitive Cupid, a Healing Cupid, a War Cupid, and a Healthy Cupid. Cupids will never be told one anothers’ identities. At the beginning of the game, Cupids will pick two other players to become Fated Lovers who must then find each other in the night to activate their powers.

Cult membership will be assigned after Cupids pick Fated Lovers. The Cult will begin with a Charismatic Leader and a Manipulative Sidekick. Each night, the Charismatic Leader may recruit a new member into the cult. If the Cult becomes 50% of the living population, then the incels take over and there’s no hope for us at all. The Cult cannot kill until the Serial Killer dies. Once the cult begins killing, they can no longer recruit.

All roles will be fully revealed upon death.

Lover Mechanics:

Fated Lovers will need to find each other in the night by at least one party guessing their partner correctly. Then they are entered into a Couple chat and their shared power is activated. There can be Fated Polyamourous arrangements. All members will all share a chat and may all participate in deciding how their powers will be used during the night phase.

If a Fated Lover is killed before their couple is formed, then the remaining Lover will automatically enter a Couple with their patron Cupid and share their power.

If a Fated Lover is recruited, then the other Fated Lover(s) of the couple will be told they have lost their soulmate to the incels. The Cupid will inhereit the unactivated power alone.

If an activated Lover is recruited, then their partner(s) are night killed. Any formerly shared power can then be used for the benefit of the cult.

If one activated Lover dies, then both die.

Win Conditions!

If the Cult makes up 50% of the population, then they win.

If all scum dies, then town wins.

If the Serial Killer kills everyone else, then they win.

Roles Possible Cupids: Inquisitive Cupid grants the Investigator Role

War Cupid grants the Vigilante Role

Healing Cupid grants the Doctor Role

Healthy Cupid grants their couple protection from either party ever being recruited.

Cupids are not susceptible to recruitment unless they are Coupled. Town: ?? Vanilla Townies

2-4 Cupids who may grant the following possible roles:

Investigator Couple may each night learn if a targeted player is involved with the cult or not

Vigilante Couple has the power to target one player for a night kill.

Doctor Couple may each night choose a targeted player to protect from death. Doctor may self-target, but may not target the same player twice in a row. The Doctor cannot save a Player from dying if their Lover is killed, but will prevent the Couple from dying if they protect the night-kill-targeted Lover.

Healthy Couple cannot be recruited by the cultists. Cult: 1 Charismatic Leader will recruit a new Cultist every night. They will lock in the final decision.

recruit a new Cultist every night. They will lock in the final decision. 1 Manipulative Sidekick will take over if the Charismatic Leader dies.

??? Cultists. The total number of cultists will never be explicitly tracked. However, KOBKI will be announced.

Rules RP is optional , but appreciated!

, but appreciated! Please try to make at least 2 posts a day . If you go quiet, then you will get one day’s time to let us know if you still want to play. Otherwise, you will be automatically killed or replaced at the next night phase.

. If you go quiet, then you will get one day’s time to let us know if you still want to play. Otherwise, you will be automatically killed or replaced at the next night phase. Do NOT Screenshot or quote directly from your personal chat. This will result in an instant mod kill.

Do NOT screenshot your couple channel. However, you may directly quote from your couple channel.

Do NOT edit or delete any posts without mod permission both in the game thread and in your channels. Any accidental leak of your IRL name or email will be automatically deleted by mods to protect your privacy.

Do NOT belittle other players for their choices or reasoning. Attack arguments, not people.

Emotional appeals are discouraged as arguments since we don't want to guilt people for their votes.

Lutair will be helping me co-mod, as per usual. 🙂

This game will support as many people who want to sign up. Hopefully a minimum of 16?

Players Marlowe (@marlowespade:disqus) April (@April_LKD:disqus) sic (@sic_humor:disqus) Backups:

