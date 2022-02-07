Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Feb. 7

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Jennifer. a social worker, has volunteered in this country and abroad;

Lawrence, a nursing student and stay-at-home uncle, gloriously blew a conch at a beach wedding; and

Emma, a consultant, whose Aunt Lorna was a quiz show whiz. Emma is a three-day champ with winnings of $54,199.

Jeopardy! (aka “the Jeopardy! round”, aka “Single Jeopardy!”)

THE WRATH OF KHAN// AIR // MIXED BAGS // THE WORD SERIES // & THEN TO THE OPERA HOUSE! // POP CULTURE “EAST” & “WEST”

DD1 – $1,000 – & THEN TO THE OPERA HOUSE! – This Po River city’s Santa Sindone Chapel houses a famous linen; there’s great opera at its Teatro Regio (Lawrence lost $2,000 on a true DD.)

Scores going into DJ: Emma $3,200, Lawrence $1,600, Jennifer $1,200.

Double Jeopardy!

ANGELS & DEMONS & INSURANCE AGENTS // PHOTOGRAPHERS // INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES // WORDS WITH NUMBERS IN THEM // PROSE // CANNES

DD2 (video) – $1,200 – CANNES – (shown is a photo of a palm tree) Trees like those seen here on the Promenade de la Croisette inspired this name of Cannes’ top prize, first awarded in 1955 (Lawrence doubled up to a leading score of $7,200.)

DD3 – $800 – PROSE – Milan Kundera wrote “The Unbearable Lightness of Being” in this language, but later started writing novels in French (Emma, tied for the lead with Lawrence at $8,800, lost $4,000.)

Scores going into FJ: Emma $11,600, Lawrence $14,800, Jennifer $5,600.

Final Jeopardy!

TOYS & GAMES – Its co-creator said adding an “L” to the end of the 1st word in the original title of this board game invented in 1979 “made it”

Only Lawrence was correct on FJ, adding $8,401 to win with $23,201. Note that by wagering $2,000 on FJ, Emma opened up the chance to be passed by Jennifer, while a bet of less than $400 would have prevented that possibility.

Odds and Ends

That’s before our time: No one knew the 1973 movie in which “Yul Brynner wore the black hat” is “Westworld”, or could offer the last two words in the iconic matchbook warning, “Close cover before striking”.

Judging the writers: They apparently think recognizing a definition of a 4-letter kind of insurance (term) should be worth twice as much as knowing the “secure” insurance company name that used to be on Seattle’s ballpark (Safeco).

Today I learned…: ” …as a sports verb, it’s to shoot when a pass reaches you without pausing.” That apparently is a “one-time”. That’s a new one on me.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Turin? DD2 – What is Palme d’Or? DD3 – What is Czech? FJ – What is Trivial Pursuit?

