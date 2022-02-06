30 Day Music Challenge Encore Day 6: Earworms!

Thanks to Sir Simon Milligan for the prompts this month!

February is now underway and while this is a slightly shorter month we’re going to use it to get our groove going and talk about music.

Our latest prompt for the month is one where we want to talk about earworms! Our main prompt is what we want to hear what earworm that really makes you happy when you hear it, the catchiest of tunes that works. And hopefully you can share a video of it below to see if it infects others.

Bonus Prompt: What’s the worst earworm that you’ve had that even now thinking about it just makes you shudder?

